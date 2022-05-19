A father and his two children have all received their postgraduate degrees from a branch of Mississippi State University in the United States of America

Commondre Cole, his son Ja’Coby Cole, and daughter Iesha Gully each graduated with their master's in Education

Iesha Gully has mentioned in an interview that they are all proud because it's a big accomplishment for the family

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

They're serving family goals. A father and his two children have all graduated together from a branch of Mississippi State University in the United States of America.

The trio earned their master's in Education from the university this past Thursday.

Per a report by The Associated Press, Commondre Cole, his son Ja’Coby Cole and daughter Iesha Gully were among 153 who graduated at MSU-Meridian's spring commencement, Edgainesentertainment reported.

Photo of Commondre Cole, his son Ja’Coby Cole and daughter Iesha Gully. Source: The Associated Press

Source: UGC

Commondre Cole is an educator at Northwest Middle School while his son Ja’Coby Cole teaches at Oakland Heights Elementary, both in the Meridian Public School District.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Gully is an educator at Northeast Elementary in the Lauderdale County School District.

Speaking about the family's achievement, Gully said ''this is a big accomplishment for our family''.

Gully told WTOK-TV that they started strong, and finished strong.

Mother And Daughter Graduate With Master's Degrees In Nursing From University

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that after two years of hard work and dedication, a mother and her daughter have both graduated with Master's of Science in Nursing from Henderson State University in the United States of America.

Barbra Ellis and her daughter Destiney Ellis walked across the university's stage to receive their degrees on Mother's Day.

The pair had to juggle their studies with their work in the medical field as essential workers on the frontlines amid the prevailing pandemic.

Black Mum and Daughter With Same Birthday Set To Graduate From Same University

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a mother and her daughter from Louisiana who share the same birthday are set to walk the same stage during their graduation from Grambling State University.

Suzzon Jiles and her daughter, who share more than one thing in common will be graduating from the establishment in the United States of America in May.

The 48-year-old mother of two and her daughter Trinity Humphrey are proud of the milestone, MyArklamiss reports.

Source: YEN.com.gh