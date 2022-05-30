A young Ghanaian lady, Chelsea Sarpong, has been recognized as the best graduating student of the University of Portsmouth in the UK

Chelsea had her first degree in Information technology from Ghana Communication Technology University

The Begoro, in the Fanteakwa District of the Eastern Region born lady delivered the acceptance speech on behalf of her class on Tuesday, July 13, 2022

Chelsea Sarpong, a brilliant Ghanaian lady who hails from Begoro, in the Fanteakwa District of the Eastern Region has successfully graduated from University of Portsmouth in UK as the best student in her group.

Chelsea on stage at the graduation ceremony and with two people after the ceremony Photo credit: My Joy Online

A publication by myjoyonline.com reported that Chelsea had her undergraduate education at the Ghana Communication Technology University where she studied Information technology and continued to the UK for her master's degree in Cyber Security and Forensic Information Technology.

Chelsea delivered the acceptance speech on behalf of her class on Tuesday, July 13, 2022 in the presence of Mr Kingsley Agyeman, Director of the Scholarships Secretariat, Mrs Naa Dedei Tetteh, Head of Education at the Ghana High Commission, and Mr Dodzie Numekevor, Head of Public Affairs and Information, Ghana High Commission UK who represented the High Commissioner Papa Owusu-Ankomah.

