A girl from St Mary Senior High School has had a dance battle with a boy from Accra Academy

The video that was shared on one of the popular Facebook handles affiliated to Accra Aca has heated up a lot of reactions online

While many applauded the boy for his skills, others hailed the lady for her moves among others

An admirable video is heaping massive reactions on social media as it captures a beautiful dance battle between two popular schools in Accra.

The boy attends Accra Academy Senior High School while the girl goes to St Mary Senior High School, which is considered the 'wife' of the all-boys school.

Within a few short days after the video was shared on the official Facebook funpage of Accra Academy, it went viral with 1.2 million views.

The ACASMA dance battle Photo credit: @bleoofficial

Source: Facebook

Along with the video was the caption:

We call it ACASMA . They are the candle that lights emotions. The lightning that sparks fire. The fuel that stokes the flame. The glow that fans the furnace. The symbol that purifies beauty. That’s Our Girls

Popular reactions from social media users

Below were some of the famous comments shared by social media users after they saw the video.

Chukwunonso Nweke commented:

Going from what am seeing the boy won but according to the system of our government am declaring the girl as winner, e get why, don't come and disturb my comment

Odehyie Kofi Adam indicated:

The guy dances more than the girl but I will score the girl 95% and the guy 45%. I know y... Herrrrr beauty nie

Uka SewandeToyin mentioned:

I remember my college school day when literary and social days are held in various schools. My school ,Our Lady of Apostles secondary school Yaba used to be d toast of St Finbarrs College, Akoka. It was fun.

Watch the video below

Source: YEN.com.gh