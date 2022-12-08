The University for Development Studies has dismissed a claim a Tamale girl with 6As in WASSCE was rejected twice by the establishment

A social media user had recounted that Seidu Gloria Wunsani completed SHS in 2021 and had since applied to the university on ''two occasions but failed to gain admission''

The university, however, said the claim is incorrect as the UDS School of Medicine had not made any admissions yet for the 2022/2023 academic year at the time of debunking the claim

The University for Development Studies has debunked a claim that the Ghana-based establishment twice rejected one Seidu Gloria Wunsani.

It comes after it emerged online that Wunsani completed her secondary school education at Tamale Senior High School in 2001, where she obtained 6As in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

What social media user Mumuni Yunus said

In a post by social media user Mumuni Yunus, it stated that Wunsani ''had since applied to study Medicine at the University for Development Studies, Tamale, on two occasions (last year and this year)''.

See the screenshot below:

UDS debunks claim Tamale girl with 6As in WASSCE was rejected twice. Credit: Mumuni Yunus.

Source: Facebook

''However, luck evaded her as she failed to gain admission to the university on both occasions despite her stellar performance in the WASSCE,'' Yunus in her Facebook post.

The University for Development Studies debunks claim

In a press release issued on the verified Facebook account of the University for Development Studies - UDS, the establishment said the claims were incorrect.

''[It] does not in any way represent the facts and state of affairs, especially regarding admissions into the UDS School of Medicine.''

The university disclosed that Seidu Gloria Wunsani applied to the UDS School of Medicine for admission for the 2021/2022 academic year with an aggregate of eight but could not be admitted.

''... she applied as an ''awaiting student'', a time that many of the other applicants who had already applied with their 2020 WASSCE results had gained aggregate six or better aggregate scores.

''In other words, other applicants with the same or better aggregate scores as Ms Seidu Gloria Wunsani could not be admitted to the UDS School of Medicine.''

The university further dismissed the claim that she was rejected twice by UDS, saying if the first time she applied was for the 2021/2022 academic year, the second time would be for the 2022/2022 academic year.

As of the time of the press release, the UDS School of Medicine had not made any admissions yet. ''Therefore, the claim that she had been rejected a second time is a lie''.

Read the release below:

UDS press release on Tamale girl with 6As in WASSCE. Credit: University for Development Studies - UDS.

Source: Facebook

