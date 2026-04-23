A 2020 NSMQ champion from PRESEC-Legon has climbed the academic ladder, earning a prestigious honour abroad that has placed him in the spotlight once again

The PRESEC alumni continue to shine, as his new achievement at Michigan State University has drawn nationwide admiration and pride across educational circles

Also, 47 PRESEC students have been celebrated after scoring straight 8As in the 2024 WASSCE, earning praise and recognition from government officials for their outstanding performance

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National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) champion from Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC), Benjamin Nketsiah, has been recognised internationally after receiving a major academic honour at Michigan State University.

PRESEC Legon NSMQ star, Benjamin Quansah Nketsiah, wins Honours Giving Back Award at Michigan State University. Image credit: Thevokofficial/X

Source: UGC

Nketsiah earned the Honours Giving Back Award for his impactful project aimed at improving healthcare outcomes in West Africa.

The award-winning project, titled “She’s Strong: Using Digital AI to Transform Triple-Negative Cancer affecting women Detection and Care for West African Women,” focuses on leveraging technology to improve early detection and treatment.

According to Nketsiah, the initiative was inspired by a personal commitment to contribute meaningfully to his roots.

“Personally, I’m a West African and this project is sort of my service to them,” he said.

His work highlights the growing role of digital innovation, particularly artificial intelligence, in tackling pressing health challenges across the region.

Benjamin was part of the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School’s 2020 NSMQ team alongside Gakpetor, which won PRESEC’s first NSMQ trophy in 11 years since 2009.

Read the X details below.

PRESEC alumnus crowned top KNUST valedictorian

Also, Ebenezer Appiah Odei, an alumnus of Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, has achieved an enviable academic milestone worth celebrating.

He was named the overall best-graduating student for the Class of 2025 at the 59th Congregation of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He emerged as the valedictorian for KNUST in 2025, with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 88.06.

In a post on Facebook, The Voice of KNUST disclosed that Odei had made history as one of the best students since 1972.

Ebenezer Appiah Odei graduates as the overall best student of KNUST's College of Engineering and the 2025 graduating class. Photo credit: @VOICE_of_KNUST/Facebook

Source: UGC

Shedding more light on the academic achievement, the page indicated that the Actuarial Science graduate recorded 56 A’s during his time as a student.

“Scored 56/57 A’s - 28 A’s in the range of 90–100, 20 A’s in the range of 80–89, and 8 A’s in the range of 70–79. 85.7% of his marks at KNUST were between 80–100. Ebenezer Appiah Odei exits KNUST with a CWA of 88.06 as one of the best students to ever study at KNUST since 1972.”

The post continued:

“Ebenezer Appiah Odei, from Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, has been named the Overall Best Student of the KNUST Class of 2025 with a CWA of 88.06 in Actuarial Science. He was also adjudged the Overall Best 4th-Year Student at the 2025 Vice Chancellor’s Student Excellence Awards.”

The page also announced that he picked up the overall best student award in his fourth year during the Vice Chancellor’s Awards.

“Ladies and Gentlemen! The PRESEC Boys have done it again! The Blue Magicians have sailed their mysterious boat from the coast of Accra to the hinterlands! They have crossed the E-Library to the Prempeh Library to do big-boys’ things. They paint KNUST bluuuuue! A CWA of 88.06 - Ebenezer Appiah Odei has been named the Overall Best Student of the KNUST Class of 2025 in Actuarial Science and the Overall Best 4th-Year Student at the 2025 Vice Chancellor’s Student Excellence Awards.”

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, rewards 47 Presec-Legon boys for scoring straight As in the 2024 WASSCE. Image credit: Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa/Facebook

Source: Twitter

2024 WASSCE: 47 PRESEC boys score 8As

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a total of 47 Presec-Legon Senior High School students have made their school and the nation proud.

Odadeɛ, as the school is fondly called, recorded an impressive number of its students excelling in the 2024 WASSCE examination.

Following their excellent performance last year, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, rewarded each of the students with a laptop.

Source: YEN.com.gh