Nana Aba Anamoah has taken to social media to express delight over the academic success of a young man

The young man, who used to work as a coconut seller, recently bagged his certificate in an IT course at IPMC

Many people who took to the comments section of the post have celebrated the young man on his academic story

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has taken to social media to celebrate a young man, Enock Owusu Ansah, whose enrolment at IPMC she had sponsored.

Nana Aba posted the results of the young man, who once hustled on the street working as a coconut seller.

A coconut seller shows appreciation to Nana Aba Anamoah after bagging a certificate at IPMC. Photo credit: @Nana Aba Anamoah/Facebook @enock_official1/TikTok

To celebrate Enock's exceptional exam performance, Nana Aba took to Facebook and shared a message she received from the young man expressing appreciation for helping him enrol at IPMC.

"Good afternoon ma'am.. please here is the certificate., for the IT @ workplace .. thank you for your help because if it wasn't you I wouldn't have this opportunity to go to school.. May God. bless u."

Nana Aba then posted Enock's certificate he received at the end of the short course at IPMC with the caption as follows:

"Update on your ‘Kube boy'. So far, so very good."

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 2,000 likes and more than 50 comments.

Ghanaians commend Nana Aba and Enock

Social media users who took to the comments section commended Nana Aba for helping Enock when he needed it most.

Justice Bismark Annan commented:

"God richly bless you and empower you with more riches."

Akolgo Rita added:

"God richly bless you dear. And congratulations to Enock."

Tonny Wilson added:

"Wow, such a brilliant guy ended up on the street? Nana Aba deɛ I love you die. God richly bless you."

Kaakyire Quarmhi Vhalley stated:

"Bless your beautiful heart, Auntie Aba. Also, a very big congratulations to Enock"

Kwarteng Samuel added:

"Awww this is very inspiring, congratulations Enock, God bless you Nana Aba"

