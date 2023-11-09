BECE 2023: Results Of 22,270 Candidates Withheld Over Alleged Mass Cheating

WAEC has said some scripts of 22,270 have been withheld over reported cases of mass cheating

According to WAEC, these results may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations

WAEC released the provisional results of public and private candidates who sat for the 2023 BECE

The BECE results of 22,270 candidates in specific subjects have been withheld and are being scrutinised for reported cases of mass cheating.

According to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), their results may be cancelled pending the outcome of investigations.

The details were made known when WAEC released the provisional results of candidates who sat for the 2023 BECE.

In all, 600,900 candidates, comprising 300,404 males and 300,496 females, sat for the BECE.

The examination was conducted at 2,137 centres across the country.

GES chases unqualified BECE candidates

The GES is searching for JHS students who sat for the 2023 BECE without being in their final year.

The service has described such students as unqualified and has directed all school heads to reveal such students.

Graphic Online reported that the GES plans to scrutinise the attendance records of JHS students.

BECE sets gender record

YEN.com.gh reported that in 2023, more girls than boys sat for the BECE for the first time in Ghana's history.

The candidates for the 2023 BECE comprised 300,323 males and 300,391 females, according to WAEC.

The Ashanti Region has the highest number of candidates, with 117,084, comprising 57,973 males and 59,111 females.

The Greater Accra Region follows the Ashanti Region with 112,894 candidates, comprising 54,624 males and 58,270 females.

BECE and WASSCE almost derailed

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that financial challenges from the government almost derailed the WASSCE and BECE.

The government eventually said it released GH¢55 million to WAEC to organise the two crucial examinations for 2023.

Public Relations Officer of WAEC Ghana, Winifred Ampiaw, explained that GH¢15 million would be used to organise the BECE, while GH¢40 million would be allocated for the WASSCE.

