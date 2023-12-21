A Ghanaian girl who sat for the 2023 WASSCE breathe a sigh of relief after realizing that she had passed the exam

As a show of gratitude, she went on her knees and thanked God for helping her pass the exam

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated her on the achievement

The reaction of a Ghanaian girl after checking her 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result has left many people in awe.

The video which was shared on TikTok by her sister showed the moment she was apparently having a fun time in the living room only to be handed the result slip under the pretext that she failed the exam.

The sad look on her face initially gave way for a broad smile after realizing that she passed the exam with flying colours and that her sister was only trying to scare her.

In another video, the girl snuck to the compound of the house, went down on her knees and gave thanks to God for helping her excel in the exams.

The adorable video at the time of writing the report had raked in over 37,000 likes and 600 comments

Ghanaians congratulate her

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post commended the girl for excelling in the WASSCE

Kobby Rich reacted:

My bro is still at the cafe since,, I’m calling him he is not answering my calls.. I wish he didn’t fail

Maxxy247 stated:

my son got A 1 in almost all the subjects bur fail in maths just sad

Hamdilove wrote:

But d small boi wat did he no abt d paper n shouting lyk dt

shine reacted:

eeeeeeiii my landlord's daughter left home since yesterday to check her results she is still not back.....boi lemme pass

Prempeh NSMQ star bags eight As

Earlier YEN.com.gh Amoateng Acheampong, one of Prempeh College's contestants during the NSMQ has been praised after his result slip hit the internet.

The intelligent young man, who read General Science, bagged As in all the eight subjects he wrote.

Amoateng's academic exploits was made known on the Facebook page of Prempeh College on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

