Global site navigation

WASSCE 2023: Ghanaian Girl Checks Her Result, Kneels To Thank God After Excelling In The Exam
Education

WASSCE 2023: Ghanaian Girl Checks Her Result, Kneels To Thank God After Excelling In The Exam

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
  • A Ghanaian girl who sat for the 2023 WASSCE breathe a sigh of relief after realizing that she had passed the exam
  • As a show of gratitude, she went on her knees and thanked God for helping her pass the exam
  • Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated her on the achievement

PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2023 VOTING is officially underway!

The reaction of a Ghanaian girl after checking her 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result has left many people in awe.

The video which was shared on TikTok by her sister showed the moment she was apparently having a fun time in the living room only to be handed the result slip under the pretext that she failed the exam.

Photo of Ghanaian girl
Ghanaian girl thanks God after excelling in the WASSCE Photo credit: @blessingfosua262/TikTok
Source: TikTok

The sad look on her face initially gave way for a broad smile after realizing that she passed the exam with flying colours and that her sister was only trying to scare her.

Read also

WASSCE: Boy prints out result slip, tears it into pieces after checking his grades, video trends

In another video, the girl snuck to the compound of the house, went down on her knees and gave thanks to God for helping her excel in the exams.

Unlock the best of Yen.com.gh on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The adorable video at the time of writing the report had raked in over 37,000 likes and 600 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians congratulate her

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post commended the girl for excelling in the WASSCE

Kobby Rich reacted:

My bro is still at the cafe since,, I’m calling him he is not answering my calls.. I wish he didn’t fail

Maxxy247 stated:

my son got A 1 in almost all the subjects bur fail in maths just sad

Hamdilove wrote:

But d small boi wat did he no abt d paper n shouting lyk dt

Read also

WASSCE 2023: Ghanaian lady fumes as cousin gets aggregate 50, shares his result slip online

shine reacted:

eeeeeeiii my landlord's daughter left home since yesterday to check her results she is still not back.....boi lemme pass

Prempeh NSMQ star bags eight As

Earlier YEN.com.gh Amoateng Acheampong, one of Prempeh College's contestants during the NSMQ has been praised after his result slip hit the internet.

The intelligent young man, who read General Science, bagged As in all the eight subjects he wrote.

Amoateng's academic exploits was made known on the Facebook page of Prempeh College on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel