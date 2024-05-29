The National Union of Ghana Students has appealed to the government of Ghana to settle the stipend arrears of students on government scholarships abroad

President of NUGS Daniel Kyeremeh explained that the delay in payments has made the stay of students in their host countries untenable

He has urged government to set aside funds to be transferred to the students immediately to prevent an exacerbation of the situation

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has urged the government to immediately address the concerns of Ghanaian students on government scholarships abroad.

Their appeal follows a protest by scholarship beneficiaries in Morocco over the government's delay in paying them their monthly stipends for ten months.

NUGS says Ghanaian students on scholarship abroad are in a dire situation. Source: Citinewsroom

Source: Getty Images

The students say the delay has made their stay in Morocco untenable and are demanding that the government pay them what is due them immediately.

The NUGS President, Daniel Oppong Kyeremeh, said the students' situation is dire and assured that the union will pursue it to the very end.

In a press conference on May 29, 2024, he said students studying in the UK and India are also experiencing unpaid stipends from the government.

He said the students on the Students Loan Trust Fund have not been spared this phenomenon.

Daniel Kyeremeh said it was important for the government to produce funds to ensure that these educational programmes are sustained especially now that the free senior high school programme has increased the number of students seeking to enter tertiary institutions.

NUGS urged the government to respond to the desperate cries of Ghanaian students abroad and transfer their funds arrears to them.

NUGS pays the fees of 3,000 KNUST students

NUGS offered to settle academic fees for 3,000 of the over 6,000 students whose courses have been deferred by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The programmes of the undergraduates at various levels were deferred after they allegedly used their fees for sports betting and other activities.

NUGS and the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the university have said they are mobilising funds to pay the fees for half of the affected students.

The then-president of NUGS, Dennis Appiah Larbi, told state-owned Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, that the bigger plan is to get funds to pay the fees of all the over 6,000 affected students.

He criticised KNUST's decision to defer the students' programmes as harsh.

NUGS-Ukraine president says coming back to Ghana was a bad idea

YEN.com.gh reported that the leader of the Ghanaian students studying in Ukraine who were brought back to the country says coming back was a mistake.

In a recent interview, Boateng Benjamin Kwadwo indicated that at the time the Russian invasion started, coming back looked like a good idea.

However, he added that currently, their colleagues who are still in Europe are exposed to a lot of opportunities.

Source: YEN.com.gh