Aggrieved students of the University of Development Studies, Tamale, have demanded the immediate removal of several members of the school’s management over delays in their graduation and certificate issuance.

The group known as the “Concerned Students of the Sandwich Colleges of Education" says that despite completing their programmes in the various colleges of education under the auspices of UDS between 2021 and 2022, they have yet to receive their certificates from the university.

The group comprises students from sandwich programmes at the Tumu, Gambaga, Saint Vincent, Dambai, McCoy, and Al-Faruq Colleges of Education.

Addressing the media in Walewale, the group said the delay in issuing their certificates has been detrimental to their well-being and self-development.

In a statement by the group spokesperson, Christy Avuyem, she noted that the delay has affected their relationships with their parents and spouses, who think the students have scammed them.

The delay has also created the wrong impression that the students either failed their courses or misappropriated the funds meant for their education.

She added that without the certificates, affected students have been unable to seek admission into higher education programmes, and others have not been able to secure job promotions.

The group said it is untenable that the university has failed to print out their certificates after two years of completing their education.

The students say they are disappointed in the university’s failure and have issued a one-week ultimatum to the school to produce their certificates or face their wrath.

Dismissal of school staff

The students have also demanded the immediate dismissal or resignation of the University’s Director of Information Communication Technology, Abdul Wahid Mohammed, for what they described as anti-student behaviour and unprofessional conduct.

The group says Mohammed has been unconcerned about their plight and has refused to address their issues despite several petitions to his office.

They demanded the dismissal of another staff member, Sammy, at the Students’ Data System Unit office for failing to authorise the printing of their certificates.

They also blasted the Director of Distance and Continuing Education, Dr Cecelia Alimatu Issaka, and the University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Seidu Al-Hassan, for being indifferent to their situation.

The students called on the National Accreditation Board and the Ministry of Education to intervene.

