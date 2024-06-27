The much anticipated National Science and Maths Quiz has commenced at the regional level, with many schools competing for academic supremacy

One of Ghana's prestigious Senior High Schools, Mfantsipim, has been kicked out of the Central Regional contest

Netizens who thronged the comment section lauded Apam Senior High School for taking first place, while others mocked Mfantsipim

Mfantsipim Senior High School, one of Ghana's prestigious schools, has been kicked out of the Central Regional National Science and Maths Quiz contest.

Mfantsipim, also known as Kwabotwe, suffered a painful defeat after taking third place at the end of the contest.

Apam Senior High School beat all four contenders to win the fierce competition.

At the end of the contest, Apam Senior High School secured 38 points, while Swedru Senior High School, which took second place, secured 35 points.

Mfantsipim School came third with 32 points, Assin Manso SHS came fourth with 12 points, and Hope College took the last position with 7 points.

Central Regional schools reacted to their positions after contest

The atmosphere at the NSMQ competition ground was a blend of disappointment and joy. Students from the defeated schools were left heartbroken, while students from the winning school rejoiced.

Scenes from the grounds show some students weeping.

Netizens react to Kwabotwe's defeat

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions to the competing schools' positions. Some congratulated Apam, while others sympathised with Kwabotwe.

NSMQ: Mfantsipim school earns seed with 55 points for 2024 contest: "Good job done, boys"

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Mfantsipim School had joined the list of some 27 schools to participate in the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contest.

The school secured a seed by scoring 55 points against Kumasi Academy and Mamfe Methodist Girls' Senior High School.

While some online users have lavished encomiums on the winning schools, others noted that they were unimpressed.

