WAEC Outlines New Cheating Strategy Ahead Of 2024 BECE, Warns Invigilators

WAEC has said it has uncovered a new strategy of examination cheating where candidates conceal money and contact numbers in answer booklets.

The council believes these are attempts to influence exam results.

The BECE begins on July 8. Source: Ministry of Education GH

According to WAEC, the numbers and money are sometimes accompanied by messages like “help me,” “call me,” or “just call my mum” in answer booklets.

WAEC's Head of Corporate Affairs, John Kapi, said measures have been taken to prevent any forms of cheating.

He noted that supervisors and invigilators must search candidates thoroughly for foreign materials.

“Proprietors of schools, teachers and all other persons not involved in the conduct of the examination are not allowed at the examination centres."

The Head of Legal Affairs at WAEC, Victor Brew, noted that four candidates from the previous year's examinations have already been convicted for engaging in exam malpractice.

Over 2,000 BECE candidates from 2023 were invited by the West African Examinations Council over alleged cheating.

What are the details of the 2024 BECE timetable?

YEN.com.gh reported that per the official timetable released by WAEC, candidates will write English Language and Religious and Moral Education on Monday, July 8, 2024.

Science and Computing will come off on July 9, 2024, followed by Social Studies and Creative Art and Design on July 10, 2024.

The candidates will write Mathematics and Ghanaian Language on July 11, 2024, followed by French and Career Technology, which will be taken on Friday, July 12, 2024.

Arabic will then be written on Monday, July 15, 2024.

The 2024 BECE candidates will be the first under the Common Core Curriculum.

The Ghana Education Service outlined subject choices under elective, mandatory, and optional categories.

The mandatory subjects include General Science, maths, English Language, Social Studies, Career Technology, Religious and Moral Education, and Creative Arts and Design.

