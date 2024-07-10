The Ashanti Regional Championship of the National Science and Maths Quiz ended with mixed reactions from participating schools

Kumasi Senior High beat its contenders, Prempeh College and Opoku Ware Senior High School, to emerge as regional champions

While KUHIS jubilated over its victory, others were left heartbroken as their schools could not win the enviable title

Kumasi Senior High pulled an impressive performance at the 2024 NSMQ regional championship, which took place on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

KUHIS competed with two giants in the Ashanti Region but managed to silence them at the end of the contest.

After a fierce competition, KUHIS amassed 46 points against 36 for Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS) and 23 for Prempeh College.

Kumasi High School kicked off the contest with positive energy, beating its competitors in the first round with 18 points, while its opponents OWASS and Prempeh College scored 16 and 13 points, respectively.

KUHIS maintained a steady lead in the contest until it emerged as the regional champions. Students from the school could not conceal their joy as they celebrated their school’s victory.

Netizens react to Kumasi High Schools victory

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views. While some hailed KUHIS, others were heartbroken that neither OWASS nor Prempeh won the regional championship.

@GeorgeAnagli wrote:

"You want to be on Presec’s level with 23 points?"

@Opresii wrote:

"Give us Harvard next."

@iamsamuelpagge wrote:

"All the best schools didn’t win at regionals this year. Abonkele schools won including Presec. Persco no win Eastern, Augusco no win Central, Prempeh no win Ashanti."

@ellyserwaaa wrote:

"Prempeh and OWASS intentionally let them win."

