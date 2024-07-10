A chubby teenage boy left home for the first time to SHS only to return looking slim and drained

A video posted on TikTok captured the moment the boy left home, looking well-fed, for school

However, the rigours of secondary school education appear to have had a toll on the teenage boy, reducing his weight drastically

A chubby teenage boy who left home for a boarding school returned completely transformed beyond recognition.

From videos spotted by YEN.com.gh, before leaving for school, the boy looked well-fed and nourished with chubby cheeks, but returned looking like he had been starved for ages.

The boy, whose name is not yet known, left the care of his parents for the first time to pursue secondary education at the Okuapeman SHS in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

However, after only a term at the boarding house, the young boy now looks slimmer with his chubby cheeks shrank, depicting the hard time he must have had in his first year at secondary school.

A video posted on TikTok by @lyrixtah captured the moment the young boy left for the boarding house excitedly waving goodbye to his family without an ounce of knowledge of what lay ahead of him at Okuapeman SHS.

On his return home for vacation, his elder sibling burst out in laughter upon seeing how massively he had reduced in weight.

Video causes hysteria on social media

The before and after school video of the teenage boy caused hysteria online, with many netizens laughing at his incredible transformation.

@milk konko said:

"One time for the new body."

@Samuel AtoQuamina Arhin also said:

"Just like Hisense product. Nisu ati s3e wu."

@naaadodeakai said:

"He went with tight trousers and returned with baggy."

@Kojo Otopah wrote|:

"Slimming course school."

@user7536175383779 commented:

"Okuapemman never again in my next life Eii."

@Em MuSiC4422 also commented:

"I saw my kid bro after his 1st sem I cried akoa afon pap."

