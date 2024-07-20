A video of a Canadian Immigration Consultant advising Ghanaians to be financially sound before relocating to study in Canada has surfaced online

Niloufer Ali, during an interaction with Abeiku Santana, asserted that one needs about GH¢400K in their account before they can study in Canada

Netizens who saw the video were surprised and took to the comment section to express their views

Canadian immigration consultant Niloufer Ali has advised Ghanaians who wish to study in Canada to be financially sound.

She stated in an interview that an individual needs about GH¢400,000 before he/she can study in Canada.

Niloufer Ali made the remarks during an interaction with Abeiku Santana, where she indicated that the average cost to pursue a Diploma course in Canada is GH¢200,000.

However, she maintained that one needs about GH¢400,000 in their account before applying for a Canadian study visa.

She indicated that the above figure will cover the individual's tuition and other living expenses while studying in Canada.

Netizens react to Niloufer's comments

Netizens who saw the video of the Canadian immigration consultant greeted her comments with mixed reactions.

While some argued that the requirements were too demanding, others believed that Niloufer's comments were valid.

@mcsoul9 wrote:·

"So expensive. And you have pay 30% to have your acceptance letter."

@CFC_Clement wrote:

"We have the Bank statements ready."

@enordeyground wrote:

"Mo kasa byheart , you think we went there to study whiles we have Prof Gyampo right here .."

@salisu_zuberu wrote:

"You pay all these monies only for your son to become human right activist.."

@SackBontaleAFC wrote:

"A friend of mine. Things like this no Dey concern am."

@wcmes3ab3 wrote:

"After all this they will still tell you you couldn’t prove you will return to your country after your studies so no visa for you."

