NSMQ 2024: 27 Schools Seeded For Upcoming Competition, Balloting To Take Place On October 1
- Twenty-seven schools have been seeded for the 2024 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ)
- More than 100 schools have entered the competition and will compete for the prestigious trophy and bragging rights for their fans
- The launch of the completion and balloting for the preliminary stage will take place at the New GNAT Hall on October 1
Twenty-seven schools have been seeded for the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).
The 27 schools are automatically entered into the one-eighth stage of the competition.
Over 100 schools have entered the competition, all competing for the prestigious trophy and top honours at the competition in Cape Coast.
The preliminary and one-eighth stages of the completion will take place at the Centre for National Culture, the University of Cape Coast Auditorium 900 and the School of Graduate Studies Auditorium.
The 2024 NSMQ will be launched, and the preliminary balloting will be held at the New GNAT Hall on October 1. The preliminary rounds will be held from October 14 to October 17.
After the one-eighth stage, the successful schools will advance to the quarter-finals and semi-finals, which will be held at the SGS Auditorium.
The national championship will conclude with the grand finale at the New Education Centre. The competition is coming off a CIMG TV Programme of the Year year win.
Change in venue for competition
The NSMQ organisers had already hinted at a possible venue change to Cape Coast for the 2024 competition after sharing a teaser.
The quiz was held in Accra from its inception until it was moved to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region in 2021.
On the 30th anniversary, the preliminaries were held at KNUST, but the grand finale was held at the National Theatre in Accra.
Nsein SHS student questions NSMQ's relevance
YEN.com.gh reported that a student of Nsein SHS said her school did not compete in the NSMQ.
The student, Richlove Oduro, said the national quiz was just a show, but her school was focused on creating future leaders.
However, people online found evidence from past editions to show that Nsein SHS had participated in the NSMQ.
