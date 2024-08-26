Yvonne Osei Adobea, the first female SRC president at KNUST, has completed her four-year sociology degree

In a post on social media, she expressed gratitude to God and shared her excitement for this feat

Yvonne made history when she won the SRC election against five male contenders in July 2023 to become the 71st president.

Yvonne Osei Adobea, the first female President of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology's Students Representative Council (SRC), has completed her degree.

The sociology student showed excitement in a post on X. She thanked God for her successes.

KNUST SRC president Yvonne Osei Adobea completes school and shows excitement. Photo credit: @osei_adobea

Source: Twitter

In her post, she shared some images of herself and captioned them:

“Semester 8/8. Ebenezer, this is how far the Lord has brought us! Thank you God!”

The semester 8/8 in her post means that she has completed all semesters required to award a degree.

Yvonne Osei Adobea made history when she was elected the first female SRC president in KNUST. At the time, she beat five male contenders to win the election.

Yvonne attended Serwaa Nyarko Girls SHS in the Ashanti Region in the past.

Netizens congratulate KNUST’s SRC President

Several people who saw her post on social media celebrated Yvonne Osei Adobea for completing school successfully. YEN.com.gh has collated some comments below:

@11cosmo22 said:

“Congrats My President!!! @osei_adobea 🥳😊😊❗️❗️It was nice having you as my SRC President🙏🙏🤭🤭!!!”

@JuniorDwamena wrote:

“Congratulations Ohemaa. May God establish you”

@Braot_ said:

“The first hairstyle is one in a million. Congratulations 🎊 too. Permission to wallpaper the first image?”

@Gameliphotos wrote:

“Your excellence what's next on the plate 🍽️”

@laws_oppong said:

“Future Member of Parliament”

@KojoArthur_ wrote:

“Congratulations Yvonne”

KNUST elects new SRC president

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kane Nana Francis was elected as the SRC president for KNUST when the election was held on July 24, 2024.

There were nine candidates for the presidency. To win, Kane recorded 8,890 votes, representing 44.92% of the total ballot cast.

Kane Nana Francis took over from the Yvonne Osei Adobea-led administration and will lead the council in the 2024/2025 academic year.

Source: YEN.com.gh