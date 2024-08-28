Wofa Yamoah Frimpong Attafuah received some awards at Ashesi University's 2024 graduation

His father, Professor Kenneth Attafuah, proudly shared the achievement on his Facebook to celebrate him

Several social media users who read Prof Attafuah's post congratulated his son and their family at large

Wofa Yamoah Frimpong Attafuah, an old student of Mfantsipim School, received some awards during the 2024 Ashesi University graduation held on the school campus.

The young man is also the second son of Professor Kenneth Attafuah, the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA).

Wofa Yamoah Frimpong Attafuah is congratulated by his father Professor Kenneth Attafuah after receiving an award. Photo credit: Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah

Wofa, as he is popularly referred to, received the highest undergraduate honour - the Presidential Award for Scholarship, Leadership and Citizenship. The university also awarded him the Technical Excellence Award.

He graduated with the top honour in Computer Engineering, scoring the highest GPA among his colleagues.

His father shared the happy news on his Facebook timeline and celebrated his son's achievement.

Netizens celebrate Wofa for outstanding performance

Social media users who saw Professor Attafuah's post joined him in congratulating his son. YEN.com.gh has collated some of the comments below.

Albert Ocran said:

“Congratulations 🍾🎈🎉🎊 Wofa”

Moses Kwesi Baiden Junior wrote:

“Congratulations to Wofa and the proud family. The MOBA fraternity celebrates with you.”

Joseph Atta-Mensah said:

“Congrats to your son and the proud parents.”

Ama Serwah Nerquaye-Tetteh said:

“Congrats to an exceptional young man! We share your pride!”

Oluwole 'Ammo' Amosu wrote:

“Congratulations, Wofa! You are a Champion!”

Nana Fredua-Agyeman Ofori-Atta said:

“Oh Wofa!!! A dream come true for all of us who wish you the best from birth. Your parents and siblings aren't the only beneficiaries of this your moment. May you continue to shine from strength to strength. This citation has been deep and truthful.”

Temitayo Amosu wrote:

“This is heart warming. Congratulations Wofa! I'm so proud. 🎊 👏 💐 🥳”

