A visually impaired applicant has taken legal action against KNUST after his application for admission was rejected twice.

The young man has accused the institution of discrimination after claiming the school rejected his applications without providing any tangible justification.

He has therefore petitioned the courts to address the matter and is demanding GH¢1,000,000 compensation from the institution.

Student says KNUST failed to explain rejection

The applicant, Isaac Anin Baah, insisted that KNUST's repeated denial of his application was discriminatory and violated his rights under Ghana's Disability Act.

According to the lawsuit filed in a High Court in Kumasi, the applicant contended that he met the university's academic requirements and provided all necessary documentation during the admission process.

Despite fulfilling these prerequisites, his application was rejected without a clear explanation from the university.

He indicated that his lawyers wrote to the institution to demand answers on why his applications had been denied but did not get any response.

Netizens react to Isaac's KNUST case

Netizens who saw the video were divided in the question. While some said Isaac took the right step, others also said otherwise.

@I_Am_Winter wrote:

"At least he wants them to see shegee."

@sefwiniga wrote:

"Justice needs to be served."

@_Mc_Monney wrote:

"When it’s coming, it’s doing."

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

"Yagye sika oooooo."

@Ladyemmy_ wrote:

"Has e forgotten every institution has its own crop of people they take in and based on the facilities they have. That's why they ask you if you have any disabilities,so they know if their facilities c meet your condition."

@TruthLhord wrote:

"A blind person who sees is better then a seeing person who is blind. Sue them."

@desdebrahgh wrote:

"No disrespect but the disabled caucus for Ghana start Dey get pride bi."

@ABN_Lion wrote:

"That useless so-called disable association is not interested in this."

@BenjaminAmuzu

"KNUST does not have a friendly environment to accommodate such affected individuals. It is not deliberate making of the authorities to deny you application. You can better apply outside the country with good system in place. Sorry for any inconvenience."

Former student sues University of Ghana

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a former University of Ghana student had sued the institution for failing to graduate him.

According to the former Commonwealth Hall resident, the university had refused to graduate him despite completing his course two years ago.

