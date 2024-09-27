WAEC has outlined some reported instances of examination malpractices during the 2024 WASSCE

The council, in a statement, stressed all invigilators involved in infractions will be held accountable

WAEC has outlined some extreme ways invigilators and teachers helped candidates cheat during the 2024 WASSCE.

The council has assured that law enforcement will hold all invigilators involved in infractions accountable.

In a statement, WAEC noted that the reported breaches include the distribution of answers to candidates, smuggling mobile phones into examination halls, taking photos of questions for social media, and using projectors and boards to display answers for students to copy.

It was also noted that some people blew the whistle on cheating attempts.

"The Council is also appreciative of the support it received in various forms, especially from the Ghana Police Service, the National Intelligence Bureau, National Security and other concerned citizens who forwarded to the Council various reports in respect of the examination."

The practical and theory papers for the 2024 WASSCE took place at 1,000 centres nationwide starting on August 19.

The 2024 WASSCE group had 460,611 registered candidates, with 212,954 males and 247,657 females.

Six teachers and invigilators were arrested during the exam for engaging in various malpractices. The council also said several teachers were arrested.

These teachers were caught answering questions for candidates and other examination offences.

Several students were also barred from participating in the WASSCE due to being late.

Concern over the marking of BECE scripts

YEN.com.gh reported that there were concerns that the marking of the 2024 BECE scripts would be delayed because of government debts.

As of June, the government was said to owe the examination body GH¢300 million for services provided from 2022 to this year.

The 2024 BECE was in doubt until WAEC confirmed the receipt of about GH¢47.13 million to begin preparing for the examinations.

The government later released GH¢50 million to ensure the smooth conduct of 2024 BECE and WASSCE.

