A young female student of the Archbishop Porter Girls' Senior High School left many on social media surprised by her unusual eating etiquette

In a trending TikTok video, the young lady, identified as Sidi, was spotted eating banku, a popular Ghanaian food, with a fork and knife

The video, which had over 21.8k likes and 336 comments as of the time of drafting this report, drew reactions from netizens

A female student of the Archbishop Porter Girls' Senior High School in Takoradi, identified as Sidi, has got tongues wagging on social media with her unconventional way of eating banku.

Banku is a local Ghanaian food which originated from the Ga people, the indigenes of the Greater Accra Region, Ghana's capital. It is eaten with the hands and served with pepper sauce, fish, meat, or soup.

Sidi, an SHS girl at the Archbishop Porter Girls' Senior High School in Takoradi, eats banku with a fork and knife. Photo credit: @highschoolsafrica/TikTok & banku_n_tilapia_experts/IG.

Source: TikTok

However, in the video making rounds on social media, Sidi went against tradition and the status quo by eating the food with a fork and knife.

The young lady's unconventional table etiquette surprised students of the Takoradi Technical Institute (TTI), who were seated on the same chair at the eatery with her.

While busily enjoying the meal with her cutlery, one of the TTI students was heard asking Sidi to eat it with her hands.

"I can see you are suffering, use your hand, use your hand," he urged.

Sidi, however, retorted that she was fine and kept on displaying her unorthodox banku eating etiquette.

Sidi later heeded the pressure from the TTI student and reverted to eating the banku the traditional way after washing her hands.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok, does not explain why Sidi, a student at Archbishop Porter Girls' Senior High School, found herself at the TTI.

Netizens react to Sidi's eating etiquette

Sidi's eating etiquette drew reactions from netizens, as they thronged the comment section of the video to share their views.

@Armaa Browny said:

"So when she is at home she eats Banku with fork."

@Paakwesi_wigvil also said:

"I heard students at porters are trained compulsorily in table etiquette."

@CHOCOMILO’S ONLY DAUGHTER wrote:

"The moment I saw fork n knife in kenkey I knew she was from porters. We even peel with it."

@asarestifler also wrote:

"Too know saaa nso dey don't have anything."

@ag_aksandy commented:

"So I'm wondering if at home she doesn't eat with hands during meals like this or they don't eat that?"

Man jilts girlfriend over banku

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man broke up with his girlfriend of many years after he found her consuming four balls of banku.

The lady, in a social media post, explained that she ate all the food because she was extremely hungry, adding that her man had refused to heed her apology.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh