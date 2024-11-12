A former local coach argued with an okada rider over transport fare after being dropped at the wrong destination

The coach refused to pay as the rider made multiple wrong turns despite claiming to know the destination

He displayed GH¢5,000 to show he had money but insisted he would not pay for the incomplete service

A white man was engaged in a heated altercation with a commercial motorbike rider, popularly called Okada rider, over a disagreement with the drop-off location.

In the video, which went viral on social media, the white man said he asked the Okada rider to drop him at the New Legon Medical Centre from Ritz Junction.

White man shows bundle of money to okada man but fails to pay him the transportation fare. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

However, the white man, who is said to be a former local coach, said the okada rider who claimed to know the place did not take him to his destination but instead dropped him off at Lakeside Estate.

In the video shared by @eddie_wrt, the expatriate said the okada rider did not know the place and kept taking several wrong turns, which led them to Lakeside Estate.

The elderly white man said he would not pay a dime to the okada rider since he did not fulfil his side of the bargain. This led to an argument between the two.

“Bring me, and I will pay. I told you to bring me to New Legon Medical Centre, and you brought me to Madina. Do you expect me to pay?” he explained in broken English.

He took a bundle of money from his pocket and showed it to the rider and other taxi drivers, proving he had the money but would not pay.

“This is five thousand Ghana cedis here, I will not give you,” he insisted.

Netizens comment on white man's argument

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt. Read them below:

@onlyoneghana said:

"He has the money but he's principle. It is deep roooted in their culture, no stupid compromise."

@_juliusosei wrote:

"White man no wan pay. I guess everywhere make hard 😂😂😂."

@kobbyhimselv said:

"This white man paaa 🤣🤣🤣“he asked the rider to drop him off at the New Legon Medical Center, which the rider agreed to, claiming to know the exact location”

@kwabenaMarabola wrote:

"Hmmmmm white people agreement is an agreement."

@manuelphrimpz said:

"Ɔpɛ sɛ ɔde adwuma di bronii no on grounds not online🤣🤣."

@puluz13 wrote:

"All those saying he doesn’t want to pay are not wise. Wait till someone tries to cheat you."

@GhanaSocialUni said:

"He wan cheat the white man but the white man be hustler pass am."

@RuleroftheAesir wrote:

"The thing is in adenta-new legon but you took him to lake side which is far far from there. He shouldn't pay him."

