A young boy is trending on social media after he gained admission to study at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

The old student of St. Cyprian’s Minor Seminary SHS at the age of 13 will be studying Physics

Social media users who reacted to the news have shared varied opinions on Melchizedek Adio Baafawiise's academic feat

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

An old student of St. Cyprian’s Minor Seminary SHS has grabbed headlines for all the right reasons after he chalked an enviable academic feat worth emulating.

This comes after Melchizedek Adio Baafawiise gained admission at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at the age of 13.

A 13-year-old boy gains admission to KNUST. Photo credit: @Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)/Facebook

Source: UGC

Melchizedek Adio Baafawiise excelled in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), where he got an A1 in five subjects and a B in three subjects and is currently reading BSc. Physics.

The report sighted by YEN.com.gh on knust.edu.gh explained why the 13-year-old settled on Physics as his programme of study.

"If I study Physics, I’ll get to discover my true interest. By my third or fourth year, I’ll decide whether to specialise in Mechanical Engineering or Aerospace Engineering,” he said.

In 2017, Ruth Gyan-Darkwa also became an internet sensation after being admitted to study Mathematics at KNUST at age 13.

At the time of writing the report, the post celebrating Melchizedek had received over 1,000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians celebrate KNUST prodigy

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have celebrated the 13-year-old on his academic strides

Pakar Erst commented:

"Electricity and Magnetism are equally as vivid as mechanics. A student like this should be able do a dual-degree Bachelor’s program. Mathematics and Physics will be fantastic. A Masters degree in computer engineering or electrical engineering will place in the inventor class."

Emmanuel Ninvoee indicated:

"He was my student in SHS 1 and 2, a great lad he is, Melchy, Melchizedek Baafawiise I wish you all the best."

Bawa Wakaso added:

"Regret not my boy. You are at the best university in Africa. Alhamdulillah."

Obaapa Safura

"Seisei de3, sukuu no de3, nkwadaa nkoaa oooo..well all the best."

Musah Salam added:

"That's awesome, stronger future together powerful and he should keep it up."

Stephen Tsatsu Anyigba Jnr indicated:

"Physics for Ghana di3333.... I hope he looks beyond Ghana after his 1st degree."

Nayang Samuel replied:

"Something to smile about Carthaginians. St. Cyprian Old Boys Association - COBA is Proud of your Achievement."

Felix Sabobo Ativor

"Congratulations to him."

"I don't know why always KNUST that these 13 yrs old guys go."

Awine Evans Azure indicated:

"Is it appropriate to put so much pressure on young children?"

16-year-old gains admission to study Medicine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 16-year-old girl who excelled in the WASSCE was appealing for financial help to fund her university education.

]Despite bagging eight A's in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), money for school fees had become a problem.

The unnamed girl who gained admission to study a BSc in Human Biology (MB CHB) needed GH¢9,925 to pay her fees or lose her admission slot.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh