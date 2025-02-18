A Ghanaian man is not happy with the current power cuts in the country and has decided to speak about it

Speaking in an interview, the man lamented the recent power cuts caused damage to some of his home appliances.

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared their concerns about the power outage in the country

A section of Ghanaians have voiced their concerns in the wake of frequent power cuts popularly known as Dumsor in recent weeks.

A video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the moment a young man was seen talking about the impact of the frequent power cuts in his day-to-day activities.

He complained that power cuts had increased at his workplace and also at home.

He opened up on how a new fan he recently bought got damaged after the power suddenly went out while he was at home.

Another shop owner who was interviewed also complained that the frequency of the power cuts was taking a toll on his business.

As someone who works as a phone dealer, he lamented that sometimes he needed electricity to aid in the performance of his job.

"Yes we are experiencing Dumsor, sometimes the power cuts can last for hours and because we deal in phones you need the light on so you demonstrate the phone's features to a customer", he lamented.

Ghanaians react to Dumsor

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video shared their opinions on the comments by the men regarding the power outage situation in the country.

Nana PoKu stated:

"Let's embrace the change we voted."

Yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"Thank you very much for shedding light on this situation. I hope the authorities will see this and resolve the challenges or tell what the issues."

Abubakari Mohammed Salim stated:

"But why didn't you voted well."

Pinocchio commented:

"But the president said they have averted the looming threat of DUMSOR so what are you people saying?"

Mahama's administration warns of dumsor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Minister for Energy and MP for the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency, John Abdulai Jinapor in January expressed concerns about the energy situation.

Jinapor in an interview lamented that Dumsor, was 'imminent' because there was currently insufficient fuel for energy generation.

He explained that the fuel supply available for power generation might only last for two days.

