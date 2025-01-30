Global site navigation

Odehyieba Priscilla Spotted In Lecture Hall After Gaining Admission To KNUST, Video Stirs Reactions
by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • Odehyieba Priscilla, in a video, was spotted in a lecture hall after gaining admission to study Business Administration in KNUST
  • The young talented gospel singer stood in front of her class and recorded the lecture session for her lecturer
  • The video of Odehyieba Priscilla having lectures in the KNUST Business Administration lecture hall garnered mixed reactions

Young Ghanaian gospel singer Odehyieba Priscilla has courted attention after a video of her in a lecture hall surfaced on social media.

The young musician recently gained admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) after passing her West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at St Louis Senior High School.

Odehyieba Priscilla was among numerous Ghanaians who completed Senior High School in 2024. The singer was reportedly admitted into the prestigious university's Business Administration department after recording an aggregate of 10 in the WASSCE.

Following her admission, the 18-year old singer was spotted neatly dressed in the official KNUST Business Administration school uniform as she started a new chapter in her life.

Odehyieba Priscilla spotted in KNUST lecture hall

In a video shared by her coursemate on TikTok, Odehyieba Priscilla, whose blossoming music career began when she left Wassa Akropong for Apatrapa, Kumasi, at age 11, stood in front of her class as she and her colleagues had their lectures.

The 18-year old singer had a bushy hairstyle as she wore her blue uniform and glasses without makeup.

Odehyieba Priscilla had a stern look as she held her smartphone and recorded the entire lecture session reportedly at the request of the lecturer while her colleagues focused on learning what was being taught in the lecture hall.

Below is the video of Odehyieba Priscilla in a KNUST lecture hall:

Odehyieba Priscilla's lecture session stirs reactions

The video of Odehyieba Priscilla having lectures in the KNUST Business Administration lecture hall garnered mixed reactions on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

user3526559023614 commented:

"She's always holding phone eii she thinks that the school is for her."

Nana Nyanful said:

"Eii fresher mpo nie😏😏🥴."

Asona Ba commented:

"Herh! pressure paaa na University students fo) de ma y3n oooo😆😆."

AŘÆB_MŒŅEŸ said:

"Eeee hmm just to let people know she’s now in university 😂😂."

Kofi Phomular official commented:

"Odehyieba, be careful 😂🤣🤣."

Evans Nana K Boakye

"Eye service sei saaa."

Afronita attends lectures at University of Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita attended lectures at the University of Ghana, Legon for the first time after gaining admission.

In a viral social media video, the former DWP Academy dancer was spotted holding a presentation on an assignment in front of the class.

Afronita received a massive ovation from her colleagues after she left her seat to begin her presentation.

Source: YEN.com.gh

