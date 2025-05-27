Parents and guardians for the 2025 Basic Education and Certificate Examination candidates have begun making their Senior High School choices.

The selection process has adopted new guidelines and will run from Tuesday, May 27, to Friday, June 6, 2025.

Once the selections are made and the placement is done, there will be no changes after placement.

The Basic Education and Certificate Examination will commence on June 11.

Under the new guidelines outlined by the Ghana Education Service, candidates are expected to select five schools of their choice and two others, making seven in total.

As part of the selection, candidates are expected to select one school from category A, not more than two schools from category B, however, candidates can select all five schools from category C.

Candidates interested in TVET education are required to select all five choices in TVET schools, but in the same order of one from category A, not more than two from category B or all five schools from category C.

Out of the five schools, a candidate is expected to select three of them as boarding and two day schools.

Graphic Online reported that the National Coordinator of the Free Senior High School, Benita Sena Okity-Duah, assured that the placement will be merit-based.

