A total of 603,328 candidates are expected to sit for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

This figure comprises 297,250 males and 306,078 females.

These students are from 20,395 participating schools. This figure is up from the 2024 entry figure of 569,236.

The council also noted in a statement that 1,661 private candidates, comprising 858 males and 803 females, will sit the exam this year.

The examination for school candidates will take place at 2,237 centres across the country, while 15 centres will be used for the BECE for private candidates.

