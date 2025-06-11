Minister for Education Haruna Iddrisu has urged Ghanaian pupils sitting for the 2025 BECE to remain calm, focused, and determined

He expressed confidence in their preparation and encouraged them to trust in their hard work while avoiding examination malpractices

The BECE, which began on June 11, 2025, will end on June 17, with over 600,000 candidates, including 306,078 girls, expected to sit for the exams

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has sent a goodwill message to Ghanaian pupils who are sitting for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Speaking to Joy News on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, ahead of the commencement of this year's BECE, the minister urged the pupils to remain calm, focused, and determined as they prepare to sit for their exams.

The minister expressed his confidence in the BECE candidates’ abilities, saying that they have been well-prepared for the exams.

He further encouraged them to trust in their hard work and dedication and to approach the exams with a positive mindset, while cautioning them against engaging in examination malpractices.

Mr Iddrisu, who is the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, said the BECE marked a significant milestone in the candidates’ academic journey so far, and they must perform to the best of their abilities.

Haruna Iddrisu wished the candidates the best of luck in their exams and prayed that they would achieve their desired grades.

He assured them of the ministry’s support and commitment to ensuring that they have a smooth and successful examination experience.

"On behalf of the President, the Ministry of Education, and the Government of Ghana, I want to extend warm wishes and heartfelt encouragement to all the candidates. As they enter the exam hall, I urge them to remain calm, focused, and determined, and avoid any form of examination malpractices. Believe in their ability to succeed," he said.

"They have prepared for this day, and they will succeed through honest efforts. They should remember that this examination is just a test of memory, not a reflection of their growth, their character, and their potential for which they have been trained," he added.

2025 BECE statistics

This year's BECE, which began on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, will end on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

A total of 603,328 Ghanaian basic school pupils will sit for the exams, of whom 306,078 are girls and 297,250 are boys.

The minister's message will serve as a major boost to the candidates, who have been working hard in preparation for the exams.

His words of encouragement and support are expected to help reduce stress and anxiety and inspire the candidates to perform to the best of their abilities.

Haruna Iddrisu visits Babatokuma M/A Primary School

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, visited Babatokuma M/A Primary School to assess BECE exam preparations.

He engaged with the students and shared some light-hearted moments with them.

The Minister reassured students, teachers, and parents that all logistical and security measures were in place for a smooth exam process.

