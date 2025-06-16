The University of Ghana has suspended 14 students for disorderly conduct and violating rules and regulations

The affected students were barred from participating in all academic and extracurricular activities

The university has also taken disciplinary action against 97 students found culpable of examination malpractices

The University of Ghana has suspended 14 students for two academic years for disorderly conduct.

The sanctions follow investigations by its Disciplinary Committee into various incidents of student misconduct.

A statement from the school said the affected students were barred from participating in all academic and extracurricular activities for the duration of the suspension.

The university has also taken disciplinary action against 97 students found culpable of examination malpractices.

These students were sanctioned after formal hearings confirmed breaches of exam protocols.

Additionally, two students have received official reprimands for conduct deemed inappropriate by university standards.

The university reiterated its commitment to upholding discipline and academic integrity within the institution.

In March, 11 students and members of staff at the University of Ghana were sanctioned by the learning institution over alleged misconduct.

The sanctions spelt out to the 11 individuals included suspension and expulsion from the University halls, among others.

Over 30 Level 100 students expelled from UEW

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some University of Education (UEW) students were dismissed from the prestigious institution.

The students were expelled for failing to meet the required Grade Point Average set by the institution.

Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section, with some condemning the students while others sympathising with them.

