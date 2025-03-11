Over thirty (30) Level 100 University of Education, Winneba (UEW) students have been withdrawn from the school.

The freshmen who would have started their second year in school this semester have been expelled for not meeting the required Grade Point Average (GPA).

UEW withdraws over 30 students. Stock image posed by model.

Source: Getty Images

In a statement dated March 7, 2025, the institution stated that the decision was taken after an audit and querying of their first and second-semester exam results was taken.

The institution further stated that following the withdrawal, the affected students are ineligible to attend Level 200 lectures or partake in the mid-semester or end-of-semester exams for Level 200 courses.

"The affected students were duly given counselling before their withdrawal," the statement announcing the withdrawal said.

See the post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh