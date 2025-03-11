UEW: Over 30 Level 100 Students Expelled, Sad Details Drop
Over thirty (30) Level 100 University of Education, Winneba (UEW) students have been withdrawn from the school.
The freshmen who would have started their second year in school this semester have been expelled for not meeting the required Grade Point Average (GPA).
In a statement dated March 7, 2025, the institution stated that the decision was taken after an audit and querying of their first and second-semester exam results was taken.
The institution further stated that following the withdrawal, the affected students are ineligible to attend Level 200 lectures or partake in the mid-semester or end-of-semester exams for Level 200 courses.
"The affected students were duly given counselling before their withdrawal," the statement announcing the withdrawal said.
See the post below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh