The National Service Authority (NSA) has officially released PIN codes for 132,393 prospective national service personnel from 100 accredited tertiary institutions across Ghana, ahead of the 2025/2026 service year.

This announcement was made in a press release issued by the Authority on Tuesday, June 17, which also highlighted a marked improvement in data integrity.

The NSA credits this to stricter validation protocols and increased transparency, which it said have helped eliminate inflated or fraudulent submissions.

As a result, the current intake is on average 26% lower than figures from the previous three years, with a peak reduction of 36% compared to the 2022/2023 period.

According to the authority, the total number of submissions received stood at 135,990, from 122 tertiary institutions. However, 3,597 submissions have not been processed. These represent graduates from 22 unaccredited institutions, which the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) does not recognise.

The NSA stated clearly that graduates from these institutions will not be mobilised unless official evidence is provided confirming their accreditation.

“Institutions with expired or unverified accreditation must regularise their status with GTEC within the next 30 days to avoid disenfranchising their graduates,” the statement urged.

In addition to graduates from accredited institutions, 908 private applicants — including Ghanaian students who studied abroad, and those who deferred or defaulted in previous years — are awaiting final verification before their PIN codes are released.

These individuals are encouraged to contact the NSA’s support channels if their PIN codes remain inaccessible after 24 June 2025.

Prospective service personnel are required to activate their PIN codes by paying GH¢40 at any ADB Bank Ltd branch or GH¢41 via MTN Mobile Money. Registration opens on June 17, 2025, and closes on July 1, 2025.

Applicants should visit the NSA portal to retrieve their PIN codes and complete their registration.

NSS military service option

As part of a new initiative, the NSA is rolling out a pilot phase of a six-week Basic Military Training programme. A limited number of applicants from the 2025/2026 cohort will be selected to participate. Interested candidates can express their willingness to join during registration.

The NSA assures participants that final user agency postings will follow the military training, so no individual will lose their placement as a result of joining the programme.

The NSA reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a transparent and meaningful service experience and extends its best wishes to all graduates preparing to serve the nation.

Source: YEN.com.gh