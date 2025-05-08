Felix Gyamfi has announced a new military training programme for national service personnel under the NSERRP

The first batch of trainees will report to military barracks across Ghana on August 3, 2025

The initiative aims to promote discipline and nationalism among graduates, in line with President Mahama’s vision

Felix Gyamfi, the Director-General of the National Service Scheme (NSS), has announced plans for future National Service Personnel to undergo mandatory military training as part of their service.

The initiative will operate under the National Service Emergency Response Readiness Programme (NSERRP).

National service personnel to undergo a six-week mandatory military training.

NSERRP is aimed at equipping National Service Personnel (NSPs) with basic military training.

In April this year, the management of the NSS reached an agreement with the Military High Command on the implementation of NSERRP, following successful discussions.

Felix Gyamfi, in a broadcast message updating the public on NSERRP, stated that all military barracks across the country are gearing up to receive the first batch of NSPs on 3 August 2025.

He explained that the NSPs will undergo six weeks of intensive military training at the various barracks.

When the NSS announced the initiative earlier this year, many prospective NSPs expressed concerns about the programme.

However, speaking in a video sighted on social media, the Director-General assured them they would have a good experience in the military barracks.

“All the military barracks in the country are preparing to receive our national service personnel from August 3 and get them ready for six weeks of thorough and aggressive military training, and I wish them well," he stated.

“I’m sure they are going to have a very nice experience, thinking about the clothes and boots they would wear,” he said.

The NSERRP initiative aligns with President John Mahama’s commitment to instilling discipline, nationalism, and physical fitness among Ghanaian graduates.

President Mahama first announced the programme on Thursday, 27 February 2025, while presenting the State of the Nation Address to Parliament.

Ghanaians react to the NSS's military programme

Ghanaians on social media took to the comment section of the video to share their views on the NSS's military training programme.

Below are a few of the reactions:

@allansgramm said:

"The fact say somebody en pops go come shout for ma top 4am be what Dey vex me about the whole issue."

@DekuKormla also said:

"Patriotism and discipline is back. It’s payback time for the indiscipline they enjoyed at SHS."

@Godfred06 commented:

"Military training isn’t the magic fix for years of bad habits. If the military is the only solution, then Parliament needs it too! We've seen them chewing ballot papers and engaging in corruption, maybe they need some discipline too."

The management of the National Service Scheme announce plans to deploy personnel abroad.

NSS explores international deployment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Service Scheme had hinted at a plan to deploy personnel abroad to countries like the US as part of a new programme.

According to the Director of Corporate Affairs, the scheme would come up with a 10-year policy which will inform strategic deployments.

The international deployment will involve collaboration with the above-listed countries for personnel exchanges.

