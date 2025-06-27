A student at Nkwanta Senior High School in the Oti Region has been killed in an incident related to ethnic violence in the area.

Joy News reported that the incident occurred around midday when the student was struck by a stray bullet while writing his mock examination.

The Ghana Education Service has since ordered the immediate closure of Nkwanta Senior High School.

This followed consultations between education authorities and security officials.

In a memo dated June 27, the Acting Regional Director of Education said the temporary closure is necessary to protect students and staff.

On June 26, two female day students sustained gunshot wounds while on their way to school.

The violence continued on June 27, when the male student was killed by a stray bullet inside his classroom during mock examinations.

The Acting Regional Director of Education confirmed arrangements are underway to provide police escorts for all students returning home.

"Given the immediate threat to the safety and well-being of students and staff, the Regional Director of Education, Oti Region, has held extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including the school authorities, the District Director of Education, security officials, and the Regional Minister."

This measure aims to ensure their safe passage amid the ongoing conflict.

