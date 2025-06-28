A group of final-year students of a Senior High School (SHS) in Pokukrom went to take their WASSCE certificate

However, the school's headmaster demanded that they pay a certain amount of money before he would give them their certificates

The video, which went viral on social media, got many talking and demanding an explanation for the headmaster's action

A Senior High School (SHS) headmaster in a public school located in Pokukrom asked his final year students to pay an amount of money before he released their results.

The second cycle institution is located at Pokukrom in the Ashanti Region.

Ghanaian headmaster demands 'collection fees' before releasing WASSCE certificates to students Source: Ministry of Education GH

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, the headmaster angrily said the GH¢200 he was demanding was 'collection fees'. He insisted that he would only give results to students who paid the said amount.

The headmaster, however, did not explain any further what the money was meant for, even though the students pleaded with him to allow them to pay later.

The angry headmaster added that he would only hand a student's WASSCE certificate to him or her after they pay the compulsory "collection fees."

When the students incessantly demanded their results, the headmaster told them to report him to any authority or seek legal redress if they wanted to.

“Take me to the Supreme Court that I am taking money before your certificates are given to you,” he said.

It is not stated when this incident transpired. However, as of the time the video was seen online, the final year students of the 2024/2025 academic calendar were preparing for the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians condemn headmaster who demanded money

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@_BenopaOnyx1 said:

“Ei Fameye wants to dictate to the headmaster wow.”

@Lechiboroni wrote:

“Famey3 no go concentrate on music 😁🤭 see how you dey over stress headmaster 😤🤦🏿 but headie too where the matter reach now de3 yawa for you 😪.”

@TheAtiila said:

“The ntrikisi wey I take collect my certificate without paying a dime, only God knows 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

@OverWatchAfrica wrote:

“What are collection fees? Can anyone explain this to us?”

@_nursingguy said:

“The impunity is beyond comprehension—“Take me to Supreme Court…” We’ve normalised this Stone Age BS, and now even tertiary graduates have to pay illegal fees before their transcripts are released. I hope the Education Minister finds a scapegoat in this dishonourable man.”

@Stead_fast7 wrote:

“They’ve normalised this, even in junior high schools.”

@Nanakay1_ said:

“This is pising me off. See as he hit ein chest dey talk “Take me to Supreme Court” like he’s above the law and is doing the right thing. ibeg🙇🏾‍♂️ make you people do your thing for this man to trend.”

@nii_gl wrote:

“Wait, it isn't compulsory? Because almost every school dey do this ah WASSCE certificate you go collect stress you go pass through nbs.”

@IAmKingBello said:

“He’s just taking advantage of them. It’s very good that he was recorded.”

Source: YEN.com.gh