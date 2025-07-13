The Ghana Education Service has released the academic calendar for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The calendar outlined key dates for Kindergarten, Primary, and Junior High Schools across the country.

In a statement, it noted that the first term will begin on September 2, 2025. and end on December 18, 2025. The vacation will run until January 7, 2026.

The second term will commence on January 8, 2026 and conclude on April 1, 2026, with a vacation period from April 2 to April 20, 2026.

The third term begins on April 21, 2026 and ends on July 23, 2026, followed by the academic year’s final vacation.

Date for the 2026 BECE

The calendar also noted that the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has been scheduled to take place from May 4 to May 11, 2026.

There will also be a two-day mid-term break in each term.

The service urged all stakeholders to take note of the calendar and prepare adequately for a smooth and productive academic year.

Source: YEN.com.gh