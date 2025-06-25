The government has paid GH¢8.9 million in outstanding feeding grants to special needs schools across Ghana

The Ghana Education Service (GES) said the move showed the government's commitment to inclusive education

Ghanaians reacted with mixed feelings, with some praising the government and others asking for more support

The government has finally paid the outstanding feeding grants owed to special needs schools across the country.

An amount of GH¢8,989,866 was released towards the feeding grants for all learners in the special needs schools.

Government, through the Ministry of education led by Haruna Iddrisu, pays the feeding grant arrears of the Special Needs Schools.

According to a press release issued by the Ghana Education Service (GES), the disbursement demonstrated the government’s continued commitment to inclusive education and the well-being of learners with special needs.

“Management of the GES acknowledges and appreciates the patience, resilience, and dedication of all heads, staff, and learners with special needs. We also commend the government for prioritising special needs education. The GES remains committed to collaborating with all stakeholders to ensure equitable and quality education for every learner, regardless of ability,” read a press release signed by Daniel Fenyi, Public Relations Officer.

This move comes as a relief to these institutions, which have been struggling to provide adequate care and nutrition to their students due to financial constraints.

The development is expected to bring much-needed respite to these schools, enabling them to focus on providing quality education and support to their students.

The GES statement regarding the Special Needs School payments is below:

Government to build more Special Needs Schools

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education said in 2022 that it was considering building a school for gifted and talented children.

Then Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Adutwum, stated that it was vital to focus on gifted and talented students to enable them to operate effectively within the educational system.

Ghana boasts several gifted and talented children who gained attention on social media for their exceptional inventions.

Reactions to government paying feeding grant

Ghanaians on social media have shared mixed reactions to the news of the government clearing the feeding grant arrears for Special Needs Schools.

While some praised the commitment of the current government, led by President John Mahama, towards inclusive education, others used the opportunity to appeal to the GES to address their concerns.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Promise Key said:

"Inclusive education is what Ghana needs now but special schools it is still not inclusive education."

@Ebenezer Boadu also said.

"God bless you minister."

@Alhassan Inusah commented:

"2023 college trained teachers financial clearance."

@Twum Asamoah Collins also commented:

"When will you open the portal for pending for consideration."

The Ghana Education Service also addresses the salary challenges of the group of teachers who picketed at the Ministry of Education recently.

GES addresses salary challenges for picketing teachers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the GES addressed concerns from newly posted teachers demanding unpaid salaries after protests.

It explained that the delays were due to expired financial clearance, which was being processed through funds provided in the 2025 Budget.

A five-member committee representing the affected teachers was reportedly collaborating with the GES to resolve these salary issues.

