GES has responded to concerns of newly posted teachers demanding unpaid salaries after picketing at the Education Ministry

The service says expired financial clearance is to blame and a new one is being secured with funds allocated in the 2025 Budget

A five-member committee from the affected teachers is working with GES to resolve the salary delays and fast-track promotions

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has responded to concerns raised by newly posted teachers who picketed at the Ministry of Education on Monday, 23 June 2025, to demand their unpaid salaries.

In a press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Daniel Fenyi, the GES provided an update on efforts underway to resolve the salary challenges faced by some teachers.

Ghana Education Service addresses the salary challenges of the group of teachers who picketed at the Ministry of Education recently. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

According to the GES, the current management inherited the issue of an expired financial clearance, which lapsed on December 31, 2024, and has been working diligently to secure a new clearance.

The press release added that the Ministry of Finance has made a budgetary provision for the affected teachers in the 2025 National Budget, and the GES is optimistic that the necessary funds will be released soon.

Additionally, a technical committee comprising five representatives from the affected teachers has been formed to fast-track the resolution process, and significant progress has been made, the GES further stated.

GES reiterates commitment to Ghanaian teachers

The GES has reiterated its commitment to teacher welfare and career progression, prioritising the well-being of its staff.

The education management body also highlighted several initiatives undertaken under its new leadership:

Processed Promotions: Over 50,000 teaching and non-teaching staff have received due promotions and have been placed on appropriate salary scales.

Salary Reactivation: A total of 1,417 teachers have had their salaries reactivated out of 1,579 applicants.

Ongoing Promotions: Work is ongoing to process long-overdue promotions for teachers eligible for the rank of Deputy Director.

The GES appealed to the affected teachers for coordinated, unified, and consistent representation to streamline the engagement process and accelerate solutions.

The service acknowledged the frustration caused by the delays and urged patience and continued cooperation from the teachers.

“While we fully understand the frustration of the affected teachers, we respectfully urge their patience and continued cooperation as we work closely with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Finance to bring this matter to a swift and equitable resolution. The GES remains committed to equity, transparency, and the overall welfare of its staff,” portions of the statement read.

The GES, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Finance, is working towards a swift and equitable resolution.

With the budgetary provision in place, the service is hopeful that the necessary funds will be released soon to facilitate payments to the affected teachers.

Read the full GES statement below:

GES response to picketing teachers sparks reactions

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the statement issued by the PRO of the GES in response to the concerns of the picketing teachers.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions:

@Dawuda Muhammad Adel said:

"In the letter they indicated that a committee was formed including the representative of the teachers, this is not true."

@Paul D Williams replied:

"@Dawuda Muhammad Adel what is not true? It's as if you know nothing about the issue,yet you just want to comment on it."

@Oduro Nana Kwame also said:

"Please oh can't we have a period of 5 years with teachers complaining about postings and salary issues? Let's make the system work."

The Minister of Education, Haruna Idrissu, opens up about the unpaid teachers' actions. Photo credit: @Joy News/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Haruna Idrissu faces picketing teachers

In a separate development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu engaged with a group of university graduate teachers who demonstrated at the Ministry of Education’s forecourt on Tuesday, 7 May 2025.

The teachers, who turned out to the ministry in large numbers, demanded the issuance of staff IDs for those already at post.

They lamented the prolonged validation process, which they claimed had left them unpaid for five months.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh