The Conference of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) released a statement to indicate that their schools may not participate in the 2025 NSMQ

The statement, which was released 10 days before the scheduled start of the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz

Ghanaians on social media shared their thoughts, with most of them condemning the government for its actions

Senior High Schools (SHS) in the country, which are assisted by the government, will not participate in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) if they do not receive financial support.

According to the Conference of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), it does not have the funds to mobilise and organise for its students to participate.

Mfantsipim School emerged winners of the 2025 NSMQ which was held in Cape Coast. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

In a press statement signed by Baro Primus, the National Secretary of CHASS, he indicated that the government has yet to release funds, even though the competition will start on Monday, October 13, 2025.

The letter written by CHASS was dated October 3, 2025, which is 10 days before the start of the 2025 NSMQ.

"CHASS regrets to inform you that schools will not participate in the balloting and subsequently, the Quiz competition due to the unavailability of funds to schools to mobilise and organise to take part."

"We want to assure the organisers that, as soon as the government releases funds for that purpose, CHASS will review its position and communicate to you accordingly. We regret any inconvenience this development will cause, while thanking you for your understanding," he added.

Reactions to possible cancellation of NSMQ

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions on social media on the possible cancellation of the 2025 NSMQ. Read them below:

Nana Yaw Ampem Darko said:

"This is truly an unfortunate development — one that reflects a deeper, recurring challenge in Ghana’s education sector. The fact that the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) had to officially communicate their inability to participate in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), one of the nation’s most celebrated academic competitions, because of a lack of funds, is deeply disheartening."

"It highlights how, time and again, politics and bureaucratic delays continue to interfere with the smooth running of education in Ghana. Funding for such critical programmes should never be an afterthought or a political tool. When schools cannot mobilise their students to take part in intellectual competitions due to financial constraints, it sends a worrying signal about our national priorities."

Awo Akua Sika wrote:

"CHASS: We will not organise NSMQ this year. Some schools, after hearing: y3 k) koraa y3 k) we."

Sylvester Berchie said:

"They lied to CHASS 😩😥. Even after promising to give them funds to purchase their own foodstuffs today, NDC aban is telling them that no funds to organise NSMQ. You people will miss NPP paaa."

@stay_wickedFCB wrote:

"But the government released 78M for government propaganda SMH 🤦."

@Kiss_Mequikk said:

"Are you repeating the 2022 incident under the NPP or what?"

