Ghanaian tourists would no longer require visas to enter certain countries following the ratification of four visa waiver agreements by Parliament

Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, made the official announcement on his social media pages

Some social media users have applauded the ministry for working effectively in the best interest of Ghanaians

Ghanaians can now travel to São Tomé and Príncipe, Colombia, the Commonwealth of Dominica, and Mozambique without the need for a visa, following the recent ratification of four important visa waiver agreements by Parliament.

In a notable announcement shared on social media, Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, expressed gratitude for the unanimous decision by lawmakers to endorse these agreements.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says Ghanaians can travel to four nations without a visa. Photo credit: @samuelokudzetoablakwa

The Foreign Affairs Minister emphasised that this development marks a significant step in enhancing the global mobility of Ghanaian passport holders.

The inclusion of these nations in the visa waiver program underscores the current government's commitment to elevating Ghana’s passport to a position of respect and value on the international stage.

"I am grateful to Parliament for unanimously ratifying four Visa Waiver Agreements, which I presented to the House earlier this week. Visas are no longer required by Ghanaians to travel to São Tomé and Príncipe, Colombia, the Commonwealth of Dominica, and Mozambique. In addition to Morocco, five Visa Waiver Agreements have been finalised in the first half of this year. More Visa Waiver Agreements are being negotiated for ratification this year."

"The Mahama administration is determined to make the Ghanaian passport one of the most valuable and respected travel documents in the world. We are also investing in rigorous enhanced security protocols to ensure that international criminal gangs do not have access to our passports. We shall keep working in your best interest. For God and Country."

Ghanaians to travel to Morocco visa-free

In a separate update, Minister Ablakwa announced that, in addition to these new agreements, Ghanaians can also now travel to Morocco without the hassle of applying for a traditional visa.

This initiative aimed to foster stronger ties between African nations and to simplify travel for citizens. Instead of navigating the requirements of obtaining a visa through the Moroccan embassy, Ghanaians will now need only a straightforward online travel authorisation.

This online process promises rapid approval within 24 hours, eliminating the need for in-person interviews or appointments, streamlining the travel experience significantly.

This announcement followed Minister Ablakwa's two-day official visit to Morocco, where he met with his counterpart, Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, to discuss the details of this new arrangement.

Additionally, in support of this enhanced travel deal, plans are in place to increase the number of direct flights operating between Ghana and Morocco, further facilitating travel and cultural exchange between the two countries.

