The quarter-final contests of the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) have commenced

Ghana Secondary Technical School defeated PRESEC, Legon and OLAG SHS to proceed to the semi-final

Ghanaians on social media took to their online platforms to congratulate GSTS for their victory

Ghana Secondary Technical School won its quarter-final contest against PRESEC, Legon and Our Lady of Grace (OLAG) SHS.

The contest was a close one between Ghana Secondary Technical School and PRESEC, Legon.

GSTS wins NSMQ 2025 quarter-finals contest against PRESEC, Legon and OLAG SHS. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

At the end of the contest, Ghana Secondary Technical School won with 39 points, followed by PRESEC, Legon, with 38 points and OLAG with 28 points.

PRESEC is the school with the most NSMQ trophies. The blue magicians, as they call themselves, have won the trophy eight times. The giants, as students from GSTS are called have won the trophy once.

Netizens react to PRESEC's NSMQ defeat

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions after PRESEC lost in the quarter-finals. While some were excited for the defeat, others wished the school well in the future.

Read some of the comments below:

@MakerThousand said:

"If Presec was considered the best SHS in Ghana in the years they won, and Mankranso has advanced to the semifinals this year while Presec got knocked out in the quarterfinals, does that mean Mankranso is now a better school than Presec?"

@ObiaaBewu wrote:

"Presec's elimination from NSMQ is like Real Madrid being eliminated from the Champions League. Other clubs are happy, and those remaining begin to think they have a better chance of winning.🤣🤣🤣🤣. Asking for a friend."

@mpriv_a said:

"Presec no want face Botwe for next round so them sheda commot, vim😂."

@Quarter_x1999 wrote:

"The blue magic all finish hahahahaaa."

@F_Edzeamey said:

"Odade3 Wei de3 plywood sef hard pass am 🤣🤣."

@_abena_claudia wrote:

"PRESEC was topping the class until GSTS submitted their paper last. 💀. Teacher checked again: GSTS – 39, PRESEC – 38, OLAG – 28 😂."

@Cwercu_Asamoah said:

"You wan defeat person wey ein name be PraiseGod?"

@Rick_Malcom wrote:

"Ado9ai Ado9ai, just to go home in the quarterfinal stage. Herrrr Presec 😭."

@Jeff_Tymer_ said:

"In thy light you shall see GSTS🤣🤣."

Mankranso SHS wins NSMQ 2025 quarter-finals contest against Ghana National College and St Thomas Aquinas. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana

Mankranso SHS defeates St Thomas Aquinas

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Mankranso SHS, a school that was seen to have little to no chance of winning, emerged victorious in their contest against St Thomas Aquinas and Ghana National College.

Ghanaians on social media took to their online platforms to congratulate Mankranso SHS for the victory

Adisadel to face Prempeh and Mfantsipim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adisadel College will face Prempeh College and Mfantsipim School in one of the quarter-final contests of the 2025 NSMQ.

This competition has been described as a final before the final.

Some social media users, who shared their thoughts on the pairing, chose which of the three schools they thought would advance in the NSMQ.

