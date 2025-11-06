A contestant for St Augustine's College in the 2025 NSMQ hopes to make his family proud when his school meets OWASS and Mfantsipim in the final

Daniel Eyram Adzaho is the second person in his family to represent St Augustine's College in the NSMQ after his elder brother did the same

Many people who saw the post encouraged Daniel to put in his best and win the trophy

Daniel Eyram Adzaho, one of the contestants representing St Augustine's College, is trending on social media as his school prepares to contest against Mfantsipim School and Opoku Ware School in the final of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

Daniel Eyram Adzaho is representing St Augustine's four years after his brother George Elikplim Adzaho did the same.

In a Facebook post, it was disclosed that Daniel Eyram Adzaho is not the first to contest in the NSMQ in his family.

His elderly brother, George Elikplim Adzaho, represented St Augustine's College in the 2021 contest.

"From St. Augustine’s College to the national quiz stage, the Adzaho brothers are living proof that brilliance runs in the family! George Elikplim Adzaho (St. Peter's House, Science 1) blazed the trail as a main contestant for the College in the NSMQ 2021, setting the bar for academic excellence and composure under pressure."

"Fast-forward four years, and the torch has been passed! His younger brother, Daniel Eyram Adzaho (St. Stephen's House; Science 2), is now making waves for St. Augustine's, earning the title of NSMQ 2025 ‘Super-Sub’, and clinching victory as part of the Sharks Quiz Season 8 (2025) Champions, where he also bagged the Best in Numeracy Award!" it added.

The St Augustine's College page applauded the Adzaho brothers for the legacy they have left in the school.

"One family legacy — a testament to discipline, focus, and a shared passion for excellence. The Adzaho brothers aren’t just representing their alma mater; they’re inspiring a generation."

Ghanaians encourage Daniel Adzaho

OG Westhood said:

"Had one Adjaho from Hohoe way back in Mawuli School, he was so good in Physics and Chemistry. I pray he goes far. Academics might be a family thing for the Adjahos."

Efua Addai wrote:

"I claim this brillance for my boys."

Ronaldo M. Honourable said:

"This reminds me of Newton Jimmy Stephen ( Super-Sub) of NSMQ-2019 of the same St. Augustine's College. He was exceptionally delightful to watch!!"

Asamoah Lawrence wrote:

"These are my boys from Madonna School. Proud of you. Sir Lawrence says Ayekoooo."

Sakre Edem said:

"I like Daniel, when he came as a substitute, in fact, he did so so well, and in fact, l put Ghana education on a higher pedestal.l marvelled at the age of the contestant, a look at them reveals this and the way the answers were given by them. Teachers, you are doing great and marvellous work."

Acheampong Kofi Richard wrote:

"The fearsome—sub you underestimate him at your own peril."

Selinam Mortey and Selassie Mortey represent PRESEC, Legon in different years at NSMQ.

Selinam Mortey and brother represent PRESEC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Selinam Mortey, one of the 2023 PRESEC NSMQ contestants, was the second in his family to represent the school.

His elder brother, Selassie Komla Ansah Mortey, represented the school in the same contest in 2019.

Many people who saw the post urged Selinam to be at his best during the final contest, which they later won.

