The final contest of the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) would be held on Thursday, November 6, 2025

The final contest would be between Mfantsipim School, St Augustine's College and Opoku Ware School

Some social media users, who shared their thoughts and chose which of the three schools would emerge victorious

Three male category 'A' schools will face each other in the grand finale of the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) on Thursday, November 6, 2025: Mfantsipim School, St Augustine's College and Opoku Ware School.

Two of the three schools, Mfantsipim and St Augustine's College are located in Cape Coast, Central Region, while Opoku Ware School is located in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Each of the three schools faced tough competition before reaching the grand finale. In the semi-final, for instance, Mfantsipim School contested against Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) and Mankranso SHS. The Botwe boys won the contest with 42 points to make it to the final.

St Augustine's College competed against Pope John SHS and Minor Seminary and Amaniampong SHS. The Augusco boys scored 46 points to win the semi-final contest.

In the case of Opoku Ware School, they contested against Achimota School and St Peter's SHS. Opoku Ware emerged victorious with 48 points.

The contest is expected to be a tough one.

Netizens predict winner of NSMQ 2025

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the NSMQ final. Many people predicted which school would win. Read them below:

@MrBenedict_84 said:

"A gentle reminder, to avoid noise pollution in Ghana tomorrow never wish for OWASS to win this trophy 🏆."

@holysol_ wrote:

"After Kwabobtwe is done with round 1 and 2 with 15 pts gap. We all enjoy pod and t/f.Then I know Augusco will finally kill any hopes owass have 🤣 in the round 5."

@holysol_ said:

"Owass will not be having their usual round 1 bonuses like other schools were doing for them. Ahmed is going to be more dangerous tomorrow. His speed is going to be faster than usual.❤️♠️❤️♠️."

@rapha_El39 wrote:

"Opoku Ware SHS. They truly deserve. You can bookmark this tweet 🔥."

@NanaYawBoadu20 said:

"Within my heart, l am Opukuphobia because of Botwe."

@holysol_ wrote:

"I hope I am not the only who hate that 2/3 hours before the actual final contest. Where they want to acknowledge everyone in the world."

@BeautyDopi said:

"Opoku Ware School, led by Stephen."

@DioLaJnr wrote:

"Augusco think they stand a chance😂."

Gynuwin Benjamin said:

"If Owass fails again, then unless 3025 oo."

Emma Nuel wrote:

"Some people are supporting OWASS because of sympathy. This is not an election, so there is no sympathy vote anywhere. Others don't want Mfantsipim or Cape Coast to win it back-to-back. What is written is written. Either Mfantsipim or St. Augustine's will win the contest."

NSMQ 2025: GSTS upsets PRESEC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana Secondary Technical School defeated PRESEC, Legon and OLAG SHS in the quarter-final contests of the 2025 NSMQ.

Ghanaians took to social media to congratulate GSTS for their victory in the annual contest.

