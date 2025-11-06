The 2025 NSMQ contestants of Opoku Ware gave some details about themselves, including their favourite girls' schools

The students were asked to choose between St Louis Senior High School and Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School (YAGSHS)

Many people who saw the video shared their varied thoughts on the choices of girls' schools made by the three NSMQ contestants

The three representatives of Opoku Ware School in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) mentioned their favourite girls' schools and which got many talking on social media.

The boys John Kusi, Stephen Kofi Apemah Baah and David were asked some questions to allow their audience to know them a bit more before the final contest.

In the video on X, the interviewer asked them to choose between St Louis Senior High School and Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School (YAGSHS). Many expected them to choose St Louis, considering the Akatakyie and SLOPSA alliance.

However, only one of the three boys, John Kusi, chose St Louis. David was the second to answer, and he chose a school that was not part of the options given. The young man chose Wesley Girls' High School.

When it got to Stephen Kofi Apemah Baah's turn, he also chose Wesley Girls' High School. Stephen's response to the question amazed many because, in 2023, when he was asked a similar question, he chose St Louis.

The boys were asked other questions, which they answered.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens comment on favourite girls' school choice

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @NSMQGhana on X. Read them below:

Awenanya Joseph-adda said:

"These guys are comedians..Louis or Yaas, you say Wesley Girls...🤣🤣🙄."

Rhodalyn Lovelyn Obeng Gyasi wrote:

"Ah, Wesley Girls....moho ny3 ahi.🙄 Mo nk)gye cup no mra na mongyae concert no."

Fisca Owusu said:

"All contestants in the 2023 NSMQ for Owass chose Louis, including Stephen. What has changed in 2025? Slopsa will not say anything again."

Bernice Maameyaa Owusu wrote:

"The guy in the middle, no wonder you are not part of the contest, like owass would’ve been home by now. Louis or yagshs you said Wesley girls DEVIATION guy 😂😂😂😂."

Kwabina Sam said:

"Now we know their weak point. We will bring more Wesley girls into the auditorium to get them distracted for Botwe to win.🏆."

Frank Enning wrote:

"But wait, wait, ooo Louis or yagshs you said Wesley gals, please don’t go and do this in the contest we dey beg. But Stephen was asked the same question in 2023, what has changed?😂."

Vivienne Aphriyie said:

"Louis fo) da mo ase wai🤗😂."

Kwabena Sarfo Boateng wrote:

"Boys de as3m aba fie eeeeiiii...slopsans ariiiiiise!"

Mfantsipim NSMQ star chooses Holy Child

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mfantsipim's 2025 NSMQ contestants were asked to choose between Wesley Girls' High School and Holy Child Senior High School.

One of the contestants chose Holy Child while the other picked Wesley Girls' High School.

Many people who saw the video debate the choices of girls' schools made by the three NSMQ contestants

