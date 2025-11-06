Mfantsipim's 2025 NSMQ contestants shared details about themselves, including their favourite girls' schools

The students were asked to choose between Wesley Girls' High School and Holy Child Senior High School

Many people who saw the video debate the choices of girls' schools made by the three NSMQ contestants

Ahmed Tijani Mumuni, one of the contestants representing Mfantsipim School in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has caused a stir after he named Holy Child Senior High School as his favourite girls' school.

The three representatives of Mfantsipim were asked a few questions in an interview before the final contest.

In a video on X, the trio were asked to choose between Holy Child SHS and Wesley Girls' High School.

Ahmed Tijani Mumuni was the first to answer, and he chose Holy Child.

He made his choice with a smile, possibly knowing that many would criticise him for ignoring the Mfantsipim-Wesley Girls' alliance to choose another school.

However, his two colleagues, Benjamin Kwadwo Boakye Anim and Mohammed, chose Wesley Girls', but did not explain the reasons for their choices.

When they were asked which schools they would have attended if they did not make it to Mfantsipim, Tijani Mumuni said he would have been in Adisadel College.

The other students said they would have been in Opoku Ware School and PRESEC Legon, respectively.

They answered other questions so that their audience and supporters could get to know them more.

Netizens amazed by Mfanstipim boy's school choice

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @NSMQGhana on X. Read them below:

Roland Crespo Al-Nassr said:

"Ahmed chose Holico and Adisco. He loves Adisco. He's so brilliant and hilarious too 🤣. I wish them de very best👌."

Frank Enning wrote:

"You dey Mfantsipim dey choose holy child, wawwww."

Eunice Matilda Mends-Armstrong said:

"Frank Enning lol, allow wai😂😂. One of the Augusco guys also chose Wesley Girls'."

Jennifer Osei Agyeman wrote:

"Frank Enning, he's being mischievous...he just wanna trigger them."

Qwasi Dsh said:

"Frank Enning even chose Adisco as the school he would have attended if not for Botwe😭😂."

Kwesi Manford wrote:

"The Judas said holy child 😂😂."

Rich Sowah1 said:

"Ahmed dey feel adisco pass😂."

