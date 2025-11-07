Pharmatrust Professional College has held its 21st Graduation and Matriculation Ceremony, marking a historic milestone in the school’s journey of excellence in health education.

Pharmatrust Professional College Graduates First Batch of HND Dispensing Technology Students

The event, which took place on 1st November 2025, celebrated the achievements of students who have completed their programs and welcomed new entrants into various health disciplines.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the graduation of 39 students from the HND Dispensing Technology Department, the first-ever batch from the department since its establishment. The group’s achievement represents a major step in advancing pharmacy education and training in Ghana.

Among the 39 Dispensing Technology graduates, three students received awards for their outstanding academic performance and conduct. Under the HND Dispensing Technology program, the awards go to Stephen Guansah, Mercy Okine, and Mary Gati.

The event also saw eleven students graduate from the HND Medical Laboratory Technician program, with Amos Duho and Samuel Amponsah emerging as Best Graduating Students.

Other top-performing students were recognized across various departments.

In the Medicine Counter Assistant (MCA) program, the award winners are Stephen Oduro from the SCC Campus, Edna Appiah from the Kasoa Campus, Veravicky Nwadzuzu Chinoye from the Teshie Campus, and Venissa Wiredua Manful from the Ashiaman Campus.

Finally, in Healthcare Assistant (HCA) program, the recipients are Hetty Johnson and Semira Seidu.

The ceremony was chaired by Pharm. Stephen Boadu Appiah, Director of Arc Medical Centre, who commended the college for its consistent pursuit of excellence in health education.

The Special Guest of Honour, Pharm. Michael Kudebong, Esq, Acting Registrar of the Pharmacy Council, praised Pharmatrust for maintaining high academic and professional standards. He encouraged the graduates to uphold ethical values and serve with integrity in their various health institutions.

During the ceremony, the Director and Principal, Dr. Anthony Adjiepong, shared the inspiring story of how Pharmatrust Professional College began in 2015 with just a six-unit classroom. He expressed pride in how far the institution has grown through dedication, discipline, and teamwork, evolving into one of Ghana’s leading private health training colleges.

Also present was Mrs. Gloria Adjepong, Deputy Principal of Pharmatrust Professional College, who congratulated the graduates and advised the matriculants to stay committed to their studies and uphold the school’s values of discipline and hard work.

The Deputy Principal, in her address, emphasized the college’s focus on both academic and moral excellence. She said, “At Pharmatrust Professional College, we combine academic excellence with ethical grounding. We emphasize knowledge, skill, and character , the three pillars of professionalism. The world does not only need knowledgeable people; it needs trustworthy individuals like you. That is why our mission is not just to train minds but to shape hearts.”

She warmly welcomed the matriculants, urging them to embrace the culture of excellence, respect their lecturers, and let curiosity guide their studies. She added that the journey ahead would demand time and energy, but in the end, they would be rewarded with purpose, pride, and the opportunity to make a difference.

Addressing the graduates, she commended their perseverance, saying, “You have endured sleepless nights, countless assessments, and the challenges that come with professional training. We say Ayeekoo.” She encouraged them to continue learning beyond graduation and strive for greater heights in their education and careers.

Dr. Adjiepong urged the graduates to uphold professionalism, integrity, and a strong sense of responsibility as they step into the healthcare field. He also encouraged the newly matriculated students to take their studies seriously and make the most of the opportunities Pharmatrust provides.

The 21st Graduation and Matriculation Ceremony was a moment of pride and reflection for the entire Pharmatrust community. It demonstrated the college’s steady progress, its commitment to academic excellence, and its vital role in developing competent healthcare professionals for Ghana and beyond.

