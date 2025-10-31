The Bursar of the Northern School of Business Senior High School has been implicated in some corruption at the school

The bursar of the Northern School of Business Senior High School (NOBISCO) is in police custody over the alleged theft of foodstuffs meant for the students.

The suspect, Fedelia Kudaariwo, turned herself in to the police after the food was found in her home.

Joy News reported that nine bags of maize were found in the school's minibus, ready to leave the stores, when a team of volunteers apprehended the drivers on October 30.

Radio Tamale shared photos of the bus that was transporting the food.

The vigilant citizens said they suspected the theft and were on the lookout.

They then moved to the school bursar's house, where more food items were allegedly found.

The bursar absconded before the team got to her house, but later turned herself in to the police.

The Headmaster of NOBISCO, Alhassan Dokurugu, said it was disappointing that whilst the school management was working hard to project the positive image of the school, some people were giving the school such a bad image.

He assured that the school management will cooperate with the necessary investigation team to get to the bottom of the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh