The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has issued ID cards to two well-known cats who reside within the Main Administration enclave

This forms part of the University's initiative to recognise and promote the welfare of the university's long-known resident cats

Social media users shared their varied thoughts, while some commended KNUST authorities, and others made some recommendations to improve the initiative

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has introduced a new Campus Cat Identity Initiative to recognise and promote the welfare of the university's long-known resident cats.

This was done by the University Relations Office (URO), in collaboration with the Quality Assurance and Planning Office (QAPO).

KNUST gives cats on campus official ID cards.

KNUST authorities started the initiative with two well-known cats who reside within the Main Administration enclave. The University issued official identification cards to the cats.

The two cats are known as Kwasi Joe and Kofi Sam.

According to the University, this initiative is part of efforts to improve humane animal–campus relations, support environmental health, and enhance the University’s unique cultural identity.

The ID cards issued under the designation "University Cat" have the cat's name, assigned campus location and care zone (to indicate where it is often found) and a validity period.

There will be a community-supported feeding and veterinary care schedule coordinated through the URO and designated staff volunteers for all cats with the ID card.

KNUST would roll out the initiative in phases across identified cat zones to ensure regular health checks, designated feeding points, and educational campaigns on positive human-animal interaction.

The University said that they acknowledge the role of campus cats in pest control, fostering a calm environment, and offering companionship to students and staff.

Reactions to KNUST registration of cats

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @KNUSTGH on X. Read them below:

@rexbaron25 said:

"Thank you for the recognition. I used to be at Conti before moving to administration, 3kcm, 3kcm, 3kcm, wc Conti papa…I used to go 2 days without food, but since I came to administration, I even have a food bank. Nyame b3tua Conti foc ka paa."

@Onas_foods wrote:

"Are Dela and Mawuko at the administrative block? These cats don’t have 9 lives anymore 😂😂😂."

@BrightLamptey18 said:

"Kwasi Joe is not here to play. Only serious Administrative work 😂😂."

@iamsimplyone_q wrote:

"Valid Until: 07 Nov 2099" Eii by that time, the № 9 people take celebrate hogbetsotso ooh 😭 . Kwame Tech Hmm!"

@dfweddiee said:

"Should be smaller so that they can hang them on their necks."

@iamMELMAK wrote:

"These cats will be going to more graduation ceremonies than anyone."

Blaqq Quophy said:

"An 'odd' employee of the Hyundai Brazil dealership is a dog. He’s called Tucson Prime. Has his own page on Instagram and is very popular. Following closely in the heel of Hyundai Brazil is KNUST. Meet Kofi Sam and Kwasi Joe, who just got their staff ID. It’s refreshing to see KNUST tapping into a global movement of animal welfare and community wellbeing! Kudos, KNUST!"

@maamemya said:

"Nice 😻, but make the IDs smaller like normal cat tags."

