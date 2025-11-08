The Mankranso SHS contestants of the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) returned to their school at the end of the competition

A video showed that the students received a rousing welcome from students, teachers and community members

Social media users who saw the video commended the school authorities for organising such a welcome for the contestants

The 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestants for Mankranso Senior High School (SHS) received a rousing welcome when they returned to their school at the end of the contest.

During the competition, the school was represented by Blessed Oforiwaa Nsiah, Augustine Manu Neyare and Herbert Abugbilla Adelwin.

NSMQ contestants from Mankranso SHS receive a hero's welcome at school.

Source: Twitter

They reached the semi-final stage after beating St Thomas Aquinas and Ghana National College in the quarter-final. They competed against Mfantsipim School and Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) in the semi-final. Mfantsipim won that contest and went on to win the trophy in the grand finale.

Upon their arrival at the school, students were standing outside, cheering the three contestants. People who live near the school also cheered the contestants.

There was a police motor leading the convoy. The trio stood in a car and waved at all those who were cheering them by the roadside. Several motorbikes joined the convoy as their way of celebrating the students.

Comments on NSMQ contestants' arrival at school

"This is very good. It will inspire all the kids running around the road to work harder at school. They will also feel, if they work hard enough, someone will give them the same or better welcome one day. A very well done to the reps and their tutors."

"This is what it's all about, Charley. The recognition alone is on another level. It's not just the Contest, but how you change the perception and beliefs for the young ones who are coming. Much Love to the people of MANKRANSO for giving them a HEROES welcome. I'm crying 🥹."

"Chaley who e take the video, my neck all dey pain me."

"Celebrate your little wins, no be everybody wey go be like Elon Musk👍."

"Semifinals and police convoy...🤣🤣🤣 Eii Chale."

"Unless motor guys in Ghana don’t see a convoy..🤣. You go think Ibi demma own convoy o."

"Dem go do pass the winners self eiii my people 😂😂😂."

"This is the reason why going to less prominent schools is really an advantage for brilliant students. You’re respected for life. The prominent schools would fail to do that because you’re not the first to do what you did."

"Now most of the kids are going to want this, and Ghana will benefit from it in the future."

Mankranso SHS NSMQ star gets scholarship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Blessed Oforiwaa Nsiah, a contestant from Mankranso SHS, was awarded a $40,000 scholarship.

The scholarship will enable her to study at one of Ghana's top universities, Academic City University.

The grand finale of the 2025 National Science and Math Quiz was held on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

