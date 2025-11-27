An old video is making waves in the wake of the lawsuit against Wesley Girls' High School

This comes after a former Joy News correspondent shared a news report about a parent’s reaction after her daughter was prevented from observing the Ramadan fast

Netizens who reacted to the video also shared their views on the matter

The back-and-forth over attempts by Muslim students to practice their faith at Wesley Girls' has been ongoing for years now.

This latest twist gained national prominence after a lawsuit was filed at the Supreme Court against Wesley Girls' High School over alleged religious discrimination against Muslim students.

Resurfaced video on the parent after the daughter was prevented from observing Ramaan fast.

A resurfaced video from four years ago, shared by former Joy News correspondent Richard Kwawo Nyarko on his Facebook page on November 27, detailed how a disgruntled father once stormed Wesley Girls' after his daughter was prevented from observing the Ramadan fast.

In the video, the elderly parent, Zakaria Ismael Alhassan, who seemed displeased, said he was informed by her daughter that the school had prevented her from observing the Ramadan fast.

Incensed by this news, she went to the school to meet with the authorities, only for him to be told that the school had a rule prohibiting fasting, regardless of one’s faith.

Determined to ensure that her daughter observes the Ramadan fast, Zakaria Ismael Alhassan decided to withdraw her from the school and transfer her to another institution.

After a back-and-forth, the young Form 1 student was asked by the headmistress whether she wanted to continue her education at the school or leave with her father.

It was then that Zakaria Ismael Alhassan’s daughter responded, saying she wanted to continue with her studies at Wesley Girls, a decision that meant her father could not proceed with his intended plan.

Shafiq Osman speaks on lawsuit against Wesley Girls.

Lawsuit against Wesley Girls'

The Attorney-General, Justice Dominic Ayine, meanwhile, filed a response, challenging the claims of discriminatory religious practices at Wesley Girls’ Senior High School.

He stated that Wesley Girls' SHS was established and is operated under the Methodist Church of Ghana, and is therefore entitled to maintain rules consistent with its Methodist heritage and doctrines.

The Supreme Court is hearing the discrimination case against Wesley Girls Senior High School

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the resurfaced video of Wesley Girls

Ghanaians who reacted to the resurfaced video and the stance taken by Wesley Girls' shared their views on the matter.

Adwoa Sey stated:

"For me, the key issue is that a school is an institution governed by clearly established rules, policies, and duty-of-care standards. These policies exist to ensure fairness, safety, and consistency for every student, regardless of background or belief."

Senanu G. Kpodo wrote:

"In the same school owned by the Methodist Church of Ghana, where the Methodist Church declared Lent (which is a forty-day fasting and prayer period), the students are not allowed to observe it. I don't know why we are in a hurry to say 'we are against them' in this matter. But I believe that if it is not broken, don’t fix it.".

Captain Smart reacts to lawsuit against Wesley Girls'

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Smart slammed the focus on religion in Ghana’s educational system.

Speaking on his show, he stated that religion had clouded the judgment of many of the country’s national leaders and was hindering the nation’s development.

