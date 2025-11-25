The Supreme Court has given the Board of Directors of Wesley Girls Senior High School 14 days to respond to allegations of religious discrimination.

In court on November 25, the seven-member panel hearing the case said it needed the response to establish the facts in the case.

The lawsuit from a lawyer, Shafic Osman, accused Wesley Girls Senior High School of preventing Muslim girls from practising their religion.

Also during the first hearing, the Deputy Attorney-General, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, who represented the Ministry of Education, was allowed to file an amended statement of case.

In the amended statement of case, the Attorney-General is arguing that Wesley Girls High School is owned by the Methodist Church and not the state.

It believes this gives it the right to practice its religion in line with the Methodist Christian Faith.

In a related development, Democracy Hub, represented by Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has applied to offer information to the court on the determination of the matter.

Democracy Hub is looking to become a friend of the case filed by Osman and Adom News reported that this would be accepted by the court.

The panel, before adjourning the matter indefinitely, urged all parties to limit discussing and analysing the case on social media.

